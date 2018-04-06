Afghanistan, Pakistan Stress on Regional Security, Stability

(Last Updated On: April 06, 2018 6:02 pm)

Afghanistan and Pakistan have reiterated the need for achieving regional security and stability for attaining lasting peace in the region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday arrived in Kabul on a daylong visit after President Ashraf Ghani invited him on a state visit to discuss economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua accompanied Mr. Abbasi.

“President Ghani and PM Abbasi discussed a variety of issues such as counter-terror cooperation, the regional situation in South Asia, repatriation of Afghan refugees, combating drug production and bilateral trade and power projects,” the Presidential Palace said.

The acting presidential spokesman Shah Hussein Mortazavi noted that President also shared violations along the Durand Line with the Pakistani prime minister.

The Pakistani PM visit from Kabul followed the condemnation of Afghan Foreign Ministry on the air raids conducted by the Pakistani Air Forces on Dangam district of Kunar Province, which the ministry believes it is it an obvious violation of the Afghan Air Space and a serious offence against the National Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Afghanistan.