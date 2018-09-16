Pakistani FM Recent Visit From Kabul Draws Afghan Senators’ Reactions

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2018 7:52 pm)

The recent visit of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Kabul has drawn reactions of Afghan Senators at the Upper House.

A number of Senators are said to believe that talks with Pakistani officials always had no result and remain inconclusive.

“Pakistani officials’ visits from Afghanistan would have no result until the country reviews its strategy and bring changes to its policies,” Muhammad Alam Izadyar, the first deputy speaker of Senate asserted.

Senator Muhayuddin Munsif added, “Pakistani officials should be honest in their promises. Each of their trips to Afghanistan had no result. It should change its policy for the benefit of itself, Afghanistan and the world.”

In the meantime, the chairman of Afghanistan Upper House of Parliament, Fazul Hadi Muslimyar urged the government to proceed with caution in its decisions against Pakistan due to its dishonesty.

“Pakistan is not honest with Afghanistan. If it supported Jihad, it worked for the interest of Pakistan. We demand the National Unity Government to be cautious in its decisions,” Muslimayar said.

U.S. officials have accused Pakistan of not doing enough to help defeat militant groups like the Haqqani network and the Afghan Taliban, which they claim have found safe harbors in areas of Pakistan near the Afghan border.

Senator Baz Muhammad Zarmati said, “Pakistani officials have never fulfilled its commitments and the U.S. should put the necessary pressures on Pakistan to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s affairs.”

U.S. intelligence officials say Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency and other military bodies have even helped fund and arm the Taliban, both for ideological reasons and to counter rising Indian influence in Afghanistan.

Islamabad has denied the accusations.