Latest News
Pakistani Chief of Army Staff surprise visit to Kabul
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an unannounced visit to Kabul met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday
The Presidential Palace said in a statement that Pres. Ghani and Gen. Qamar Bajwa discussed the Afghan Peace process and Pakistan’s support of the process.
It comes as Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday and discussed steps required for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
“The two took note of recent progress created by the Eid ceasefire and accelerated prisoner releases as well as reduced violence ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations,” US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.
According to the statement, the two sides agreed that peace in Afghanistan offers an unprecedented opportunity to advance security, connectivity, and development
for the region.
Meanwhile, the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in a video conference in Brussels reaffirms the organization’s support to the intra-Afghan talks.
“Lasting peace in Afghanistan, we can only have if there’s intra-Afghan negotiations, an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process. And we support that,” Stoltenberg said.
“There are many problems, many reasons to be concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, but there is a huge achievement that we now have a strong Afghan security force which is able to fight terrorism themselves,” he noted.
The NATO chief added that the best way that NATO could do is to “continue to train and help the Afghan security forces so they can create peace and stability in their own country themselves.”
Latest News
Taliban kill former Afghan senator in Logar: local officials
The Taliban militants have killed a former Afghan senator after abducting him in Logar province, a local official confirmed.
Didar Lung, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that Abdul Wali Ahmadzai, former senator, was kidnapped by the insurgents on Monday night and later shot dead.
Wali Ahamadzai was Logar’s representative to the Upper House of the Afghan parliament during Former President Hamid Karzai’s tenure.
Meanwhile, a public policeman was killed after the Taliban militants stormed security outpost in Dar-e-Shewa in the Shinwar district of Parwan province, a source said.
A security source on a condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the incident happened at 11:40 on Friday midnight and lasted for three hours.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the incidents.
Latest News
US judge sets bail of $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s death
Derek Chauvin, a former US police officer was charged with the murder of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests in the country, the CBS News reported.
Disturbing footage released on social media shows Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man until he expired.
Derek made his first appearance court on Monday. A Minneapolis judge set an unconditional bail at A$1.25 million or $1 million with conditions.
According to reports, meeting the conditions would require Derek to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with the family of Floyd.
Chauvin, 44, appeared in Hennepin County court via a video feed Monday afternoon from the state’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a face mask, with his hands cuffed, the report noted.
The next court hearing was set for June 29.
Floyd’s death on May 25 has led to nationwide protests and calls to end police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement.
Latest News
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran
President Ghani said at a cabinet meeting today that the two countries’ diplomatic authorities should seriously investigate the incident.
The cabinet meeting began with Ghani emphasizing the investigation of the car burning case, noting that the case should be seriously pursued by the diplomatic authorities both, in Kabul and Tehran.
At the same time, the Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry says the that Acting Foreign Minister has instructed the Afghan ambassador to Tehran and its political departments to follow up on how the Afghan vehicle was set on fire in Iran, and to use every legal paper and bring the perpetrators to justice.
“The acting minister of foreign affairs has instructed the Afghan ambassador to Iran and the officials of the ministry’s political branches to seriously pursue the fire incident in Yazd, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of three Afghan citizens and the wounding of five others,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad.
Iranian officials have acknowledged that the Iranian police had fired at a vehicle carrying Afghans, and that the incident was being investigated, but the perpetrators have not yet been identified or prosecuted.
“We urge the Afghan diplomatic structure to take this issue seriously and not to skip it easily,” said Naeem Nazari, a member of the Independent Human Rights Commission.
The burning of a car carrying Afghans and the handcuffing of one of the wounded by the Iranian police, have provoked strong and persistent reactions in Afghanistan.
In the provinces of Helmand and Nangarhar, a crowd of protesters chanted slogans calling for justice, saying the government must take serious actions regarding the oppressions against Afghans.
In May of this year, it was claimed that Iranian border guards had thrown some 50 Afghan laborers on the border with Afghanistan into the Harirud River, killing at least 12 of them.
The Afghan government has said it had handed over a document to Iranian government over the crime of its border guards. Tehran, however, has declared its border guards innocent.
Pakistani Chief of Army Staff surprise visit to Kabul
Taliban kill former Afghan senator in Logar: local officials
US judge sets bail of $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s death
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
Iran ready for prisoners swap with US ‘without preconditions’
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
NDS arrests key Daesh leaders
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan on Afghan peace
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
Sport: Workshop for Muay Thai training held online
Morning News Show: people stage protest against Iran in Kandahar
Morning News Show: Khalilzad begins new tour on Afghan peace
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan records highest Coronavirus death toll in single day
- Latest News5 days ago
Key actors vow to speed up intra-Afghan talks
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
- Latest News4 days ago
Twitter disabled Trump’s video tribute to Floyd for copyright reasons
- Latest News4 days ago
Leading tennis player charged with assaulting ex-wife
- Business5 days ago
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
- COVID-194 days ago
Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus