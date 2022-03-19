Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2022)

Pakistan has said that it will recognize the Islamic Emirate as the official government of Afghanistan when there is consensus among regional countries on the matter.

“We will do it (recognition) when there’s a consensus, especially among regional countries,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN Munir Akram said, Dawn newspaper reported.

The diplomat said this on Thursday when the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan.

Six of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors are meeting in China next month and recognition would be one of the top issues on their agenda, Dawn News reported. China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting.

Pakistani envoy Akram said the UN resolution had one shortcoming: “There’s no reference to the de facto government in Afghanistan,” although it does mention the need to work with relevant authorities.

He said that the UN mission in Afghanistan “should be acting with the consent and cooperation of the local authorities and its absence, in our view, is a shortcoming of the mandate”.