Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
Pakistan has said that it will recognize the Islamic Emirate as the official government of Afghanistan when there is consensus among regional countries on the matter.
“We will do it (recognition) when there’s a consensus, especially among regional countries,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN Munir Akram said, Dawn newspaper reported.
The diplomat said this on Thursday when the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan.
Six of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors are meeting in China next month and recognition would be one of the top issues on their agenda, Dawn News reported. China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting.
Pakistani envoy Akram said the UN resolution had one shortcoming: “There’s no reference to the de facto government in Afghanistan,” although it does mention the need to work with relevant authorities.
He said that the UN mission in Afghanistan “should be acting with the consent and cooperation of the local authorities and its absence, in our view, is a shortcoming of the mandate”.
Afghanistan ranks last in world happiness index for third year in a row
Afghanistan has been ranked last out of 146 countries in the UN World Happiness Report 2022, which was released on Friday.
This is the third consecutive year Afghanistan is placed at the very bottom of the world happiness rankings.
In the index, Afghanistan has scored 2.4 out of 10. Last year, it scored 2.5.
“This presents a stark reminder of the material and immaterial damage that war does to its many victims and the fundamental importance of peace and stability for human well-being,” Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, one of the report’s editors, said in a news release.
Finland has been crowned the world’s happiest country for the fifth consecutive year in the annual index. Denmark comes second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel, New Zealand, Austria, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Czechia (Czech Republic), Belgium and France.
“Data considered in the World Happiness Report offers a snapshot of how people around the world evaluate their own happiness and some of the latest insights from the science of well-being,” said Lara Aknin, another editor of the report.
“This information is incredibly powerful for understanding the human condition and how to help people, communities, and countries work toward happier lives,” she said.
Politics extremely important, but economy also needs to function: EU’s Afghanistan envoy
Politics is extremely important, but the economy also needs to function, the EU’s special representative to Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, has said.
Speaking in an interview with Ariana News on Thursday, Niklasson said that people struggle hard to survive and there is great uncertainty about the economic future.
He said that the interim government in Afghanistan needs to get the economy going.
“It needs to attract foreign investment and for that there is need for legal certainty. There is also need for the central bank to be fully independent which would allow gradually the banking system to re-establish itself and get functioning,” Niklasson said.
The diplomat said that the conflict has ended in Afghanistan and Afghans welcome that. “But the future of the interim government and the future of Afghanistan will depend on a dialogue, will depend on inclusive form of governance and will depend on respect for human rights.”
Niklasson also said that many Afghans say that the new interim government is “less corrupt than the previous one.”
EU has been engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and has a physical presence in the country, but it has repeatedly said that their engagement doesn’t mean it recognizes IEA as a legitimate government.
“The Europeans worry that if Afghanistan collapses, there will be refugee flows toward them. They are very concerned about that. I think they are also pressuring the United States to engage with the Islamic Emirate,” said Abdul Wahid Faqiri, an expert on international relations.
EU officials have said that recognition of the new government in Afghanistan will depend on its fulfilling of the international community’s conditions. IEA has said that it has already met the conditions for recognition.
IEA to open high schools for girls next week
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will allow girls around Afghanistan to return to class when high schools open next week, an education official said on Thursday, after months of uncertainty over whether the IEA would allow full access to education for girls and women, Reuters reported.
“All schools are going to open to all boys and girls,” Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education, told Reuters.
“But there are some conditions for girls,” he said, adding that female students would be taught separately from males and only by female teachers.
In some rural areas where there was a shortage of female teachers, he said that older male teachers would be allowed to teach girls, Reuters reported.
“There is no school that will close for this year. If there is any school that closes, it is the responsibility of the education ministry to open it,” Rayan added.
Allowing girls and women into schools and colleges has been one of the key demands the international community has made of the IEA since it toppled the Western-backed government last August.
Most countries have so far refused to formally recognise the IEA, amid concerns over their treatment of girls and women and allegations of human rights abuses against former soldiers and officials from the ousted administration.
The IEA have vowed to investigate alleged abuses, and say they are not seeking revenge on their former enemies.
The last time the IEA ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned female education and most employment. Since regaining power, boys and men have returned to education in far greater number than girls and women, Reuters reported.
The Islamic Emirate (IE) is seeking to run the country according to its interpretation of Islamic law while at the same time accessing billions of dollars in development aid that it desperately needs to stave off widespread poverty and hunger.
Sanctions against some leading members of the group have complicated the situation.
The IEA say they respect women’s rights in accordance with Islamic law and local custom. But many women have reported restrictions on access to public life, including jobs, forcing some to drop out of the workforce.
Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch, urged the international community against complacency after the announcement.
“There has been a huge focus by donors on girls’ secondary schools — multiple donors have told me they see this issue as ‘totemic’,” she said.
Barr added that reopening schools would not necessarily mean that the broader rights of women and girls in society would be protected.
Seventeen-year-old Farzana said she was already washing and ironing her uniform as she anticipated joining her friends in her Kabul classroom. After six months at home, she said she and others had struggled mentally being away from studies.
“I feel very powerful. We can show not only (the Taliban) but also the world (that) we never stop, and Afghanistan won’t return to previous decades,” she said.
