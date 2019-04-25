Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore: Imran Khan

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2019)

The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore.

Describing the ongoing peace efforts ‘a historic opportunity for peace in the region’, Prime Minister said Pakistan was fully supporting the reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan conflict has brought great suffering for both Afghanistan and Pakistan over the last 40 years. Now, after a long wait, the Afghanistan Peace Process presents a historic opportunity for peace in the region and Pakistan is fully supporting the process including the next logical step of Intra Afghan Dialogue wherein Afghans will themselves decide upon the future of their country,” he said in a statement.

Khan further said “In this backdrop, Pakistan is highly dismayed by the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides. The so-called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process. It is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion.”

“Pakistan implores all parties to recognize the importance of the moment and seize it. Pakistan has committed all diplomatic and security capital to the success of peace process. Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore,” the statement added.