Pakistan will continue to work for regional peace: foreign minister

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan is committed to continue efforts for peace in the region but she voiced concern over reports of Pakistani security forces being attacked from Afghanistan.

Speaking to the Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq in Islamabad on Wednesday, she also said Pakistan respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan.

Khar noted that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Earlier, Sadiq gave a detailed briefing to Khar regarding the security situation of Afghanistan and the region, Pakistani media reported.