Latest News
Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process: Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on warring parties in Afghanistan to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process.
In an interview with the Turkish News Agency Anadolu, Qureshi stated that Pakistan will urge the Taliban to remain engaged and continue with the peace process.
“We will certainly try and urge them, you know we will urge them to remain engaged and continue with the peace process; the process that started in Doha should come to its logical conclusion,” Qureshi said.
“We are asking all the stakeholders to remain constructive, to remain engaged and build on what they have achieved in Doha,” he added.
Qureshi stated that peace and stability in Afghanistan are beneficial to Pakistan.
“Pakistan has paid a huge price because of the unstable environment in Afghanistan; we have paid a huge human price and we’ve paid a huge economic price that is why we feel a stable peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s national interest.”
Meanwhile, the Pakistani diplomat warned of “spoilers” who are trying to disrupt the Afghan peace process.
“There are spoilers; there are spoilers within Afghanistan, there are elements that have benefited from the war economy.”
“People have made billions and there are elements outside Afghanistan who would want Afghanistan to remain unstable because they use Afghan soil for their national objectives so recognizing that there are spoilers,” Qureshi said.
Latest News
Students turn to black market to buy their school books
A shortage of school books in classrooms in a number of provinces has given rise to a thriving black market trade – that of the necessary educational material all school children need.
According to Afghan students, who started the new school year five weeks ago, the lack of school books has forced them to buy books on the black market.
The Ministry of Education (MoE), which is expected to supply children with the necessary books has not sent enough to schools, said some students, adding that they have been forced to purchase the required books on the black market.
While the sale of school books has been banned by the MoE, book sellers say they are getting copies that are printed in Pakistan and then sold on local bazaars in Kabul and around the country.
“These books are published in Pakistan by traders and we are selling the books in bazaars without any restrictions,” said Noor Ahmad, one Kabul bookseller.
“I have received six books; I bought other books from the bazaar; 60 percent of my classmates don’t have books; all of them have received only six books. All of them bought other necessary books at the bazaar,” said Altaf Nazari, a student.
The MoE said however that the books sold on the black market are not their books but books printed by private companies.
“Efforts are underway to reduce the demand for books on the black market to zero,” said Najiba Arian, a spokeswoman for the MoE.
This comes after the MoE said earlier that they have printed enough books for all students and that these will be distributed as soon as possible.
Latest News
Ghani and Saleh send messages of condolences and support to India
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday sent messages of support to the Indian government and its people as the country battles a COVID-19 ‘tsunami’.
Infections spiked in India in the past 24 hours to another record high of 352,991 new cases.
Ghani tweeted Monday: “Our hearts go out to the Indian people & government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people & government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus”
First VP Amrullah Saleh also sent a message of support and tweeted: “Our thoughts & prayers are with India, a true friend & ally of Afghanistan as it passes through difficult times combating deadly COVID-19. Wishing all Indian people more resilience & fast victory over the pandemic.”
This comes after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution. He said on Sunday the “storm” of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day.
The United States said it will immediately provide raw materials for one of the COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond. France, Britain and Germany also promised rapid support.
“We were confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation,” Modi said in a radio address.
His government has faced criticism that it let its guard down earlier this year, allowed big religious and political gatherings to take place when India’s cases fell to below 10,000 a day and did not plan for boosted healthcare systems.
Hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they are unable to cope with the rush of patients.
Outside a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad city on the outskirts of Delhi, the street resembled an emergency ward of a hospital, but crammed with cars carrying COVID-19 patients gasping for breath as they were hooked up to hand held oxygen tanks.
Elsewhere, people were arranging stretchers and oxygen cylinders outside hospitals as they desperately pleaded for authorities to take patients in, Reuters photographers said.
“Every day, it is the same situation, we are left with two hours of oxygen, we only get assurances from the authorities,” one doctor said on television.
Latest News
Seven security force members killed in Mes Aynak ambush
At least seven public protection force members were killed in a Taliban ambush at Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province on Sunday, local police confirmed.
Provincial police told VOA that the incident occurred at around 14:00 in Sayed Abad area of Mohammad Agha district when a police Ranger was targeted.
A source said the Ranger vehicle, which was on its way to a meeting of public protection force members, who guard the copper mine, was ambushed by the Taliban.
Seven public protection force members were killed and three others were injured in the attack, Logar police said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after seven security guards from Mes Aynak copper mine were killed and five others wounded in a Taliban attack on the same district last year.
Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process: Qureshi
Shinwari takes over as Afghan Cricket Board CEO
Students turn to black market to buy their school books
Ghani and Saleh send messages of condolences and support to India
India’s COVID crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: the Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: Taliban delegation visit to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts underway for accelerating Afghan peace process
Sola: Afghan peace process, foreign troops withdrawal discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
-
Latest News4 days ago
US troops begin packing up gear ahead of withdrawal
-
Latest News4 days ago
MoD demands US and NATO hand over military equipment during withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, call on Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey to host trilateral foreign ministers meeting with Afghanistan and Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station
-
Latest News3 days ago
US aircraft carrier in Gulf likely to help cover US troop withdrawal