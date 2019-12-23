Pakistan welcomes the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan Presidential elections

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2019)

One day after the preliminary results of the Afghanistan election were announced by IEC, the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan in a press release welcomed this announcement.

“We note that the final results would be announced after completion of the adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws. We support Afghanistan’s democratic process and acknowledge that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for the political stability of Afghanistan and the South Asian region,” as said in the Press Release of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Pakistan.

The Afghanistan presidential election was held on 28 September 2019. After lots of controversial stands, the preliminary results were announced on Sunday, Dec 22nd which shows Ashraf Ghani as the topper of the list holding more than 50% of the votes. This was extremely rejected by the other electoral sides especially Abdullah Abdullah.

The final results will be announced after the IECC solves the complaints.