Pakistan Wants Peace in Afghanistan: Imran Khan

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The Prime Minister of Pakistan said on Sunday that his country is more interested than any other country to contribute to the peace process of Afghanistan.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, stressed that Pakistan should not be blamed for the mistakes of the United States in the Afghan peace process.

“If there is one country in the world that wants peace in Afghanistan that is Pakistan. We stand to lose the most if Afghanistan is destabilized. To blame Pakistan for the chaos in Afghanistan is a travesty of justice. It is something which is deliberately being done to fool the people of United States,” said Imran Khan.

However, Javid Ludin, the former Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan told Ariana News that he thinks Pakistan is the reason for instability in Afghanistan.

He added that Pakistan had to fight against those who were the barriers against peace in Afghanistan and help bring peace in the country.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani is scheduled to visit Pakistan on June 27.

The presidential palace has not publicized the agenda of Ghani’s trip to Pakistan yet.

According to the officials, President Ghani will discuss four topics including peace with Pakistani political and military officials during his visit to Islamabad this month.

It is widely believed in Afghanistan that Pakistan can force the Taliban to open direct negotiation with the Afghan government.

“It is obvious that Pakistan is having influence over those Taliban groups who are living in that country,” said Shenkai Karokhil, an MP from Kabul.

However, a former Taliban official says the direct negotiations of the Taliban and the Afghan government is not possible at this stage.

“I am not sure if the Taliban accept to meet with President Ghani,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban’s member.

The Taliban has so far refused to sit with the Afghan government officials, however, President Ghani recently the decree of releasing 900 prisoners, the majority of whom are the Taliban insurgents, as the goodwill for the peace process.

In addition, officials in the government claim that they are in secret contact with some of the Taliban members.

Recently, the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated the role of Pakistan during his visit to the country as an effort to accelerate the Afghan peace process.