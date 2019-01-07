Pakistan, UAE Agree to Work on Peace in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2019)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates’ Armed Forces, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have agreed to work jointly for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two leaders on Sunday held talks on bilateral matters and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and expressed their resolve to work closely to root out the scourge, said a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit of Sheikh Mohammed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The Crown Prince recognized the efforts and unparalleled sacrifices made by Pakistan to eliminate terrorism and extremism,” the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to work closely for the lasting peace and stability of Afghanistan. The UAE hosted Pakistan-facilitated talks between the Taliban and US officials in Abu Dhabi weeks ago.

Khan briefed the UAE leader about the efforts Pakistan has made to support and facilitate the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led reconciliation process. He also appreciated the role the UAE has been playing in the reconciliation talks, the statement said.

The two sides also agreed to explore further collaboration in areas of training, joint exercises and defense production.

Sheikh Mohammed visited Pakistan following the UAE’s announcement of $3-billion support to Pakistan. In return, Pakistan welcomed the UAE’s investment in its oil and gas, logistics, ports and construction sectors.

According to the statement, Pakistan and the UAE are expected to hold a joint ministerial commission to be co-chaired by respective foreign ministers in Abu Dhabi next month on bilateral cooperation.

Following the matter, the Afghan Chief Executive office said that UAE can play an important role in the Afghan peace process, adding that they are not optimistic about Pakistan’s commitments towards the reconciliation process.

“Pakistan has made promises in the past, but unfortunately, it has not committed to its promises,” said Payenda Mohammad Hekmat, an advisor to CEO.

This comes as sources close to the Taliban told Ariana News that the U.S. special representative to Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will soon hold talks with the Taliban representatives as part of the diplomatic efforts to end the nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.