Pakistan to start hosting Test matches again, a decade after attack
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials on Saturday told the Associated Press that Pakistan is ready to host international cricket tournaments again after more than a decade of having no home Test matches.
In 2009 a deadly terrorist attack was carried out on visiting Sri Lanka’s team bus, which brought an immediate halt to matches being hosted in Pakistan.
Now however, Pakistan is ready to welcome major cricketing nations to their country, said Wasim Khan, chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
He said top teams, including South Africa, New Zealand, England and the West Indies are expected to play in Pakistan next year.
“We’re working hugely in terms of building relationships, nurturing those relationships with (other) cricket boards,” Khan, told The Associated Press.
South Africa is due to visit Pakistan in January to play a two-Test series which is part of the World Test Championship, followed by three Twenty20s.
According to the report New Zealand is penciled in for three ODIs and five Twenty20s in September, followed by two Twenty20s against England in Karachi. It will be England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005.
The PCB also plans a home series against West Indies in December.
“We’re also in discussions with Cricket Australia. They’re due to be touring during the 2022 season, we’re looking at them coming for an extended period of time.” Khan said.
When Sri Lanka’s team bus was attacked in March 2009, the doors of international cricket remained shut on Pakistan until Zimbabwe became the first Test-playing nation to play limited-overs series, at Lahore in 2015.
Meanwhile, Khan said that he also wants to organize a limited-overs series against Afghanistan sometime next year.
This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricket captain for the country, visited Kabul and extended an invitation to Afghan national team this week.
Pompeo pushes for ceasefire during Doha meeting
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met with both the Afghanistan Republic and the Taliban’s negotiating teams in Doha, Qatar on Saturday to discuss issues around the peace process and a ceasefire, his office confirmed overnight in a statement.
According to the US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown, Pompeo “commended both sides for continuing to negotiate and for the progress they have made.
“Secretary Pompeo and the negotiators discussed ways to reduce violence, and he encouraged expedited discussions on a political roadmap and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Brown said in a statement.
“Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the people of Afghanistan expect and deserve to live in peace and security after 40 years of war and bloodshed,” Brown added.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad was also present at the meetings.
The Afghan negotiating team said tweeted late Saturday night that “during the meeting, Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Minister of State for Peace Affairs and a member of the negotiating team thanked the United States for its continued support to Afghanistan over the years.”
Naderi also called on the US to continue supporting Afghanistan even once a peace agreement has been signed.
“The members of the negotiating team said that the people of Afghanistan want to preserve the achievements of the last two decades in the country. They also said that the escalation of violence after the release of 5,000 Afghan prisoners was unacceptable and in conflict with the Doha Agreement,” the negotiating team tweeted.
The Afghan talks team told Pompeo that the Afghan people want a permanent ceasefire.
“During the meeting, the members of the negotiating team said that the ongoing war in Afghanistan is against Islam and its continuation is unacceptable to the international community,” the Afghan talks team tweeted.
“During the meeting, Mike Pompeo, referring to US support for the peace process, said that lasting peace is a common goal of both countries. The country’s support for lasting peace in Afghanistan will continue, as well as long-term commitments to the Afghan people,” the team stated.
The Taliban’s spokesman in Doha, Naeem Mohammed also issued a series of tweets late Saturday night, after the meetings.
He said: “The political deputy and head of the political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and the head of negotiating team Sheikh Mawlawi Abdulhakeem and the delegation accompanying them met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his team.
“During the meeting, the importance of the agreement signed between the two sides and commitment to it were discussed.
“Likewise, the removal [of Taliban] from Blacklist, the liberation of remaining prisoners and the topics related to Intra-Afghan negotiations were talked about,” Naeem tweeted.
Pompeo met with talks team negotiators after recent indications point towards some headway having been made in talks, which started in September but soon hit a deadlock.
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
Two magnetic IED explosions rattled Kabul early Sunday after the blasts rang out in different parts of the city.
The first magnetic IED detonated against a civilian car in PD11 Hese Awal-e-Khairkhana area.
One person was wounded, police confirmed.
But eyewitnesses said that four people were wounded in the blast and one was in critical condition.
The second magnetic IED was detonated against an army vehicle on the airport road in Kabul’s PD10.
Kabul police confirmed the blast but said there was no casualties.
So far no group had claimed responsibility for the explosions.
This comes after 23 rockets were fired off in Kabul city on Saturday leaving at least eight died and 31 others wounded.
Mike Pompeo meets Afghan gov’t, Taliban negotiators in Doha
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with negotiators from both the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, the capital of Qatar Saturday.
It comes as the negotiations between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban started in September, but the two sides yet to reach a consensus over a framework to move the talks forward.
Peace talks team member Abdul Hafiz Mansoor told Ariana News that US Secretary met with the Afghan delegates to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Mansoor did not provide details about this meeting.
Meanwhile, the Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem stated in a tweet that Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban’s delegation led by the group’s head of political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar
“During the meeting, the importance of the agreement signed between the two sides and commitment to it were discussed. Likewise, the removal from Blacklist, the liberation of remaining prisoners, and the topics related to Intra-Afghan negotiations were talked about,” Naeem tweeted.
This comes as the US wants to speed up the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The Pentagon said earlier this week it plans to reduce troop levels from about 4,500 to 2,500 by January.
