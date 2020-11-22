Pakistan to start hosting Test matches again, a decade after attack

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2020)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials on Saturday told the Associated Press that Pakistan is ready to host international cricket tournaments again after more than a decade of having no home Test matches.

In 2009 a deadly terrorist attack was carried out on visiting Sri Lanka’s team bus, which brought an immediate halt to matches being hosted in Pakistan.

Now however, Pakistan is ready to welcome major cricketing nations to their country, said Wasim Khan, chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He said top teams, including South Africa, New Zealand, England and the West Indies are expected to play in Pakistan next year.

“We’re working hugely in terms of building relationships, nurturing those relationships with (other) cricket boards,” Khan, told The Associated Press.

South Africa is due to visit Pakistan in January to play a two-Test series which is part of the World Test Championship, followed by three Twenty20s.

According to the report New Zealand is penciled in for three ODIs and five Twenty20s in September, followed by two Twenty20s against England in Karachi. It will be England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005.

The PCB also plans a home series against West Indies in December.

“We’re also in discussions with Cricket Australia. They’re due to be touring during the 2022 season, we’re looking at them coming for an extended period of time.” Khan said.

When Sri Lanka’s team bus was attacked in March 2009, the doors of international cricket remained shut on Pakistan until Zimbabwe became the first Test-playing nation to play limited-overs series, at Lahore in 2015.

Meanwhile, Khan said that he also wants to organize a limited-overs series against Afghanistan sometime next year.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricket captain for the country, visited Kabul and extended an invitation to Afghan national team this week.