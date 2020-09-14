Connect with us

Featured

Pakistan to relax visa policy for Afghans as new envoy takes over

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2020)

Pakistan is expected to announce a relaxed visa policy for Afghan nationals, specifically, students, businessmen, investors and medical patients, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said. 

“The government of Pakistan is committed to ensure more facilities to Afghan nationals. The main focus is on easing the visa system and facilitating businessmen,” he said.

“I have assumed office after getting special directives from the leaders who all underscored the need for strong relations with Afghanistan,” Masood said.

He also said as ambassador it would be his priority to provide more facilities to Afghans particularly students, youth, and businessmen.

According to the Express Tribune, a Pakistani official, who was involved in drafting the new visa policy for Afghanistan, said proposals have been finalized and sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

He said long-term multiple entry visas will be issued to students, businessmen, investors and visitors. 

He also said medical visas for patients will be issued on arrival at Torkham, the major border crossing between the two countries.

Embassy officials have said that pre-COVID-19 times, they were issuing over 2,000 visas a day. 

Pakistan announced last week that Khan would be their new ambassador to Kabul. 

A veteran diplomat, Khan met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi before leaving for Kabul. He arrived on Friday, a day before intra-Afghan talks started in Doha, Qatar. 

In a statement issued by the foreign minister’s office last week, Qureshi said he hoped the appointment of an experienced and professional diplomat like Khan would help improve bilateral ties.

Khan has served as Islamabad’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

COVID-19 hits Afghan children hard, deprives millions of an education

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 14, 2020)

COVID-19 lockdown in Afghanistan has had a devastating impact on children with eight out of ten saying they learned little or nothing during the pandemic, a Save the Children survey found. 

The survey found that two-thirds (64 percent) of the children surveyed had no contact with teachers at all during lockdown.

Eight in ten children believed they had learned little or nothing since schools closed and less than one in every 20 children (4.6 percent) had at least one daily check-in with a teacher.

Three in every 10 (30 percent) children reported some violence at home during COVD-19 and one in three households in rural areas had difficulties accessing learning materials compared to one in five households in the urban areas.

Speaking to Afghan children and their families, Save the Children reported that the pandemic has only made life harder and more dangerous for families who have lived through conflict for decades. 

Meena, an 11-year-old girl in Nangarhar province said: “COVID-19 has changed my life. I am again not able to go to school. I had gotten a chance to go to school for the first time and then COVID-19 changed everything.

“The impact of COVID-19 is huge in our life, we live under a tough situation. There is no proper food and medicine to survive. Since the outbreak, we haven’t had three meals in a day because my father can’t make enough money to provide us with enough food. Whenever we get sick we can’t visit doctors due to poverty.”

The organization stated that education had already suffered greatly in Afghanistan due to conflict and while some progress has been made in recent years, such as the passing of a new law last year which guarantees children equal access to education, many challenges remain. 

Their report stated that before COVID-19, 3.7 million children in Afghanistan were already out-of-school and when schools closed due to the pandemic, nearly 10 million more lost access to education. 

Christopher Nyamandi, Save the Children’s Afghanistan Country Director, said: “To protect an entire generation of children from losing out on a healthy and stable future, the world needs to urgently step up with support for Afghanistan. Without education, Afghan children will be denied the opportunity to help rebuild their country.

“The needs of children and their opinions need to be at the center of any plans to build back what Afghanistan has lost over the past months, to ensure they don’t pay the heaviest price.”

Save the Children’s research also found that across six Afghan provinces, just 28.6 percent of children can access distance learning programs through TV, 13.8 percent through radio programming, and 0.2 percent through the internet.

Girls have been more heavily impacted than boys by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 3.7 million children that were already out-of-school, 60 percent are girls.

Continue Reading

Business

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan drop by 43.6% in July

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2020)

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan dropped by 43.61 percent in July against the same period last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. 

According to Pakistan’s The Nation, exports totaled $61.25 million this July against exports to the value of $108.64 last year. 

Imported products from Afghanistan also dropped by 56.7 percent from $9.7 million last July to $4.2 million this year. 

SBP also reported an overall decline in exports to other countries in the same period. In July exports dropped by 14.57 percent from $2.2 billion to $1.89 billion. 

Much of this could be attributed to the closure of all Pakistan’s borders in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Only in June did Pakistan start opening borders again with Afghanistan. 

Three key trade routes — Chaman, Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings opened but had to deal with major backlogs. 

Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points. The most commonly used ones are Torkham and Chaman.

Continue Reading

Featured

Abdullah returns to Kabul, contact group meets over agenda

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2020)

Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah returned to Kabul on Sunday night after a two-day trip to Qatar for the opening of intra-Afghan talks. 

After landing back in Kabul, Abdullah said: “I wish the negotiation teams all the best in their endeavor to achieve lasting peace in our country.”

Before leaving Qatar, Abdullah met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar.

After his meeting with the emir, Abdullah tweeted: “I expressed Afghanistan’s heartfelt appreciation for his relentless efforts towards peace talks and for Qatar’s generosity and hospitality. Inshallah, we will succeed together.”

As Abdullah flew home, the contact groups from the Afghan government and Taliban held their first meeting, behind closed doors, to discuss the framework around the talks going forward, including the agenda. 

Following the meeting, Afghanistan’s chief negotiator Masoom Stanekzai said there had been a positive spirit among the team members and that no “effort to drive the negotiations towards controversial discussions” had been made. 

Nader Naderi, a member of the government’s negotiating team meanwhile said late Sunday that “in this meeting, code of conduct between two sides, schedules of upcoming meetings and relevant issues were discussed and progress was made.” 

The contact group members – picked on Saturday are: 

Afghanistan – Masoom Stanekzai, Nader Naderi, Zarar Ahmad Muqbel, Fawzia Koofi, Enayatullah Baligh, Mohammad Nateqi and Khalid Noor. 

Taliban – Abbas Stanekzai, Mawlawi Shahabuddin Delawar, Mullah Noorullah Noori, Mawlawi Abdul Karim and Sheikh Qasim Turkman.

Meanwhile, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is also expected to leave Doha on Monday for Pakistan where he will meet with top political and military officials.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending