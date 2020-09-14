Pakistan to relax visa policy for Afghans as new envoy takes over

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2020)

Pakistan is expected to announce a relaxed visa policy for Afghan nationals, specifically, students, businessmen, investors and medical patients, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said.

“The government of Pakistan is committed to ensure more facilities to Afghan nationals. The main focus is on easing the visa system and facilitating businessmen,” he said.

“I have assumed office after getting special directives from the leaders who all underscored the need for strong relations with Afghanistan,” Masood said.

He also said as ambassador it would be his priority to provide more facilities to Afghans particularly students, youth, and businessmen.

According to the Express Tribune, a Pakistani official, who was involved in drafting the new visa policy for Afghanistan, said proposals have been finalized and sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

He said long-term multiple entry visas will be issued to students, businessmen, investors and visitors.

He also said medical visas for patients will be issued on arrival at Torkham, the major border crossing between the two countries.

Embassy officials have said that pre-COVID-19 times, they were issuing over 2,000 visas a day.

Pakistan announced last week that Khan would be their new ambassador to Kabul.

A veteran diplomat, Khan met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi before leaving for Kabul. He arrived on Friday, a day before intra-Afghan talks started in Doha, Qatar.

In a statement issued by the foreign minister’s office last week, Qureshi said he hoped the appointment of an experienced and professional diplomat like Khan would help improve bilateral ties.

Khan has served as Islamabad’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations.