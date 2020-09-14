Featured
Pakistan to relax visa policy for Afghans as new envoy takes over
Pakistan is expected to announce a relaxed visa policy for Afghan nationals, specifically, students, businessmen, investors and medical patients, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said.
“The government of Pakistan is committed to ensure more facilities to Afghan nationals. The main focus is on easing the visa system and facilitating businessmen,” he said.
“I have assumed office after getting special directives from the leaders who all underscored the need for strong relations with Afghanistan,” Masood said.
He also said as ambassador it would be his priority to provide more facilities to Afghans particularly students, youth, and businessmen.
According to the Express Tribune, a Pakistani official, who was involved in drafting the new visa policy for Afghanistan, said proposals have been finalized and sent to the federal cabinet for approval.
He said long-term multiple entry visas will be issued to students, businessmen, investors and visitors.
He also said medical visas for patients will be issued on arrival at Torkham, the major border crossing between the two countries.
Embassy officials have said that pre-COVID-19 times, they were issuing over 2,000 visas a day.
Pakistan announced last week that Khan would be their new ambassador to Kabul.
A veteran diplomat, Khan met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi before leaving for Kabul. He arrived on Friday, a day before intra-Afghan talks started in Doha, Qatar.
In a statement issued by the foreign minister’s office last week, Qureshi said he hoped the appointment of an experienced and professional diplomat like Khan would help improve bilateral ties.
Khan has served as Islamabad’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations.
COVID-19 hits Afghan children hard, deprives millions of an education
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan drop by 43.6% in July
Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan dropped by 43.61 percent in July against the same period last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
According to Pakistan’s The Nation, exports totaled $61.25 million this July against exports to the value of $108.64 last year.
Imported products from Afghanistan also dropped by 56.7 percent from $9.7 million last July to $4.2 million this year.
SBP also reported an overall decline in exports to other countries in the same period. In July exports dropped by 14.57 percent from $2.2 billion to $1.89 billion.
Much of this could be attributed to the closure of all Pakistan’s borders in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only in June did Pakistan start opening borders again with Afghanistan.
Three key trade routes — Chaman, Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings opened but had to deal with major backlogs.
Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points. The most commonly used ones are Torkham and Chaman.
Abdullah returns to Kabul, contact group meets over agenda
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah returned to Kabul on Sunday night after a two-day trip to Qatar for the opening of intra-Afghan talks.
After landing back in Kabul, Abdullah said: “I wish the negotiation teams all the best in their endeavor to achieve lasting peace in our country.”
Before leaving Qatar, Abdullah met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar.
After his meeting with the emir, Abdullah tweeted: “I expressed Afghanistan’s heartfelt appreciation for his relentless efforts towards peace talks and for Qatar’s generosity and hospitality. Inshallah, we will succeed together.”
As Abdullah flew home, the contact groups from the Afghan government and Taliban held their first meeting, behind closed doors, to discuss the framework around the talks going forward, including the agenda.
Following the meeting, Afghanistan’s chief negotiator Masoom Stanekzai said there had been a positive spirit among the team members and that no “effort to drive the negotiations towards controversial discussions” had been made.
Nader Naderi, a member of the government’s negotiating team meanwhile said late Sunday that “in this meeting, code of conduct between two sides, schedules of upcoming meetings and relevant issues were discussed and progress was made.”
The contact group members – picked on Saturday are:
Afghanistan – Masoom Stanekzai, Nader Naderi, Zarar Ahmad Muqbel, Fawzia Koofi, Enayatullah Baligh, Mohammad Nateqi and Khalid Noor.
Taliban – Abbas Stanekzai, Mawlawi Shahabuddin Delawar, Mullah Noorullah Noori, Mawlawi Abdul Karim and Sheikh Qasim Turkman.
Meanwhile, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is also expected to leave Doha on Monday for Pakistan where he will meet with top political and military officials.
