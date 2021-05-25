Latest News
Pakistan to issue smart cards to over 1.4 million Afghan refugees
The Government of Pakistan, with the support of UNHCR, has launched a nationwide verification exercise for 1.4 million Afghan refugees during which new smartcards will be issued.
The Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise, or DRIVE for short, was inaugurated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Islamabad by the Federal Minister for SAFRON, His Excellency Mehboob Sultan. The UNHCR Representative, Noriko Yoshida, and the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Saleem Khan, were also present on the occasion.
During the six-month exercise, registered Afghan refugees who currently hold Proof of Registration (POR) cards will be provided with new smart cards.
“The DRIVE exercise is a leap forward for everyone,” Yoshida said, welcoming its launch. “This step will allow refugees to have better, faster, and safer access to services, including schools, hospitals, and banks.”
Yoshida added that in addition to verifying existing data, the exercise will record Afghan refugees’ skill sets, level of education, socio-economic circumstances, allowing better-targeted health, education, and livelihood support in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for four decades, and a lot has changed since the last verification exercise 10 years ago. It’s crucial that we update the data of Afghan refugees to understand their situation better,” said the Federal Minister for SAFRON.
Sultan added, “As the country hosting one of the most protracted refugee situations in the world, Pakistan has strived to play its part in assisting and protecting refugees. It’s important the international community also continue to come forward, and share the responsibility and help find solutions.”
The Federal Minister for SAFRON urged POR cardholders to participate fully in this exercise. He also requested that they take all precautionary measures and observe COVID-19 protocols.
Six hundred male and female staff – a combination of government and UNHCR – will be working at some 35 DRIVE verification sites around the country, and using mobile registration vehicles, to support refugees throughout the exercise.
Measures are in place at all DRIVE sites to mitigate COVID-19 risks through enhanced hygiene, physical distancing, and the scheduling of set numbers of appointments each day.
Latest News
Afghan forces push back Taliban in Obe district of Herat
After a week of fierce clashes between security forces and the Taliban in Herat’s Obe district, security forces have now taken full control of the district and have secured the district’s central market.
Local officials in Herat say the Taliban have completely retreated from Obe district and the current situation is stable and people have returned to normal life.
The Taliban carried out heavy attacks on Obe district over the past week, destroying a public bridge in the district center. The group also recently targeted a key drinking water source and have caused huge financial losses to the people through damage caused to homes and businesses as well as government facilities.
Governor’s spokesman Jelani Farhad, said security forces entered the market on Tuesday and pushed back the Taliban from the district.
Taliban has not yet commented.
Latest News
Taliban promises ‘safe environment’ for foreign diplomats, aid workers
The Taliban on Tuesday pledged to provide a “safe environment” to foreign diplomats and aid organizations after Australia announced it would close its embassy over security concerns.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all foreign diplomats and staff of humanitarian organizations that (we) will not pose any threats to them,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told AFP.
“We will provide a safe environment for their activities,” he said.
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday the embassy in Kabul will close this week, underscoring fears about the “increasingly uncertain security environment” in Kabul as foreign troops withdraw.
He said the embassy will reopen “once circumstances permit”
This comes as US and NATO troops continue to withdraw from the country – a task expected to be complete by September 11.
Latest News
Stoltenberg pledges ongoing support amid NATO withdrawal
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss various issues, including the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan.
After their meeting, Stoltenberg said: “The drawdown of our troops continues in an orderly and coordinated way. At the same time, NATO remains committed to our partnership with Afghanistan. And we will continue to help the Afghan people and contribute to the peace efforts.”
He also said NATO will continue with training and funding of the Afghan security forces.
Kallas in turn said Estonia has more than 100 servicemen deployed to various international operations including Afghanistan.
She said she reconfirmed today in her meeting with Stoltenberg that Estonia is committed to maintaining the defence spending at 2% of GDP.
“ I think it’s crucial to increase the common funding for collective defence and Estonia is prepared to uphold the commitments we have undertaken in the international community and in NATO,” she said.
Afghan forces push back Taliban in Obe district of Herat
Taliban promises ‘safe environment’ for foreign diplomats, aid workers
Pakistan to issue smart cards to over 1.4 million Afghan refugees
Military detain Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister
Stoltenberg pledges ongoing support amid NATO withdrawal
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
Sola: Pakistan calls on Afghan government, Taliban to compromise
Morning News Show: NATO assistance post withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan Manufacturing Industries
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Daud Laghami, Governor of Faryab
Zerbena: Embezzlement of millions of dollars in customs dept discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
China seeks military presence in Afghanistan: analysts
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
-
Latest News4 days ago
US, NATO working on plan to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
US lawmakers concerned Taliban may grab military gear after withdrawal
-
World3 days ago
Locals in Gaza celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sonita Alizadeh awarded 2021 Freedom Prize
-
COVID-193 days ago
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens