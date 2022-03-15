Latest News
Pakistan to host 2nd extraordinary OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Islamabad will host the 2nd extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan and that the focus will again be on the challenges facing the country.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister said at a press conference on Tuesday that the OIC meeting is scheduled to start next Tuesday and will run over two days.
He said the focus of the meeting would be on the current economic, political and humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan.
“Members of the Islamic countries will assess their commitments for Afghanistan, and will assess their decisions, also will talk about next steps,” said Qureshi.
According to Qureshi the main aim of the meeting is to forge unity, solidarity and cooperation between Islamic countries.
“The aim of the meeting, in addition to addressing the political, economic, and humanitarian challenges of Afghanistan, is to establish a bridge of relations and strengthen partnerships and cooperation between Islamic countries. Its message is solidarity and cooperation between the Islamic countries,” added Qureshi.
The first extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was held in December last year in Islamabad and Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), attended.
According to the IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi, all meetings that are in the interests of Afghans are welcomed. However, he said the IEA has not yet been informed about next week’s OIC meeting.
In addition to the OIC meeting, another two are reportedly planned for later this month. One will be held in China and the other in Switzerland.
Visiting UN refugee chief assures Afghans of continued support for IDPs
The head of the UN refugee agency has assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of its continued support of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Afghanistan and those returning to their communities, Afghan officials said on Tuesday.
Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, arrived in Kabul on Monday, six months after his last visit, to review progress and discuss challenges regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Grandi said that the focus was especially on people who are displaced or who are returning to their communities.
On Tuesday, he met with IEA officials, including the deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, who expressed appreciation for the UNHCR’s assistance in addressing the problems facing IDPs and returning migrants.
Both sides stressed the importance of working together for the resettlement of IDPs.
Meanwhile, IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said that the issue of Afghan refugees abroad was also discussed during the meetings with the visiting UN official.
“We hope to attract their assistance and achieve a good outcome,” Karimi said.
Grandi also met with Abdullah Abdullah, the former chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation under the former government, and discussed the need for the continuation of international aid to Afghanistan.
There are still almost six million IDPs in Afghanistan while the number of refugees amounts to millions. Around one million Afghans migrated to neighboring countries and Turkey during the past seven months.
Thousands of Afghans who were evacuated amid the fall of Kabul last year remain stranded in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Abdullah and Filippo discuss continuation of international aid to Afghanistan
Former Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday in Kabul and discussed the need for the continuation of international aid to Afghanistan.
Abdullah said on his Twitter account that he also discussed the situation of Afghan refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country and urged the international community to continue its aid to vulnerable Afghans.
Grandi, who arrived in Kabul on Monday, said that the UNHCR has assessed the humanitarian and refugee situation in Afghanistan in order to find solutions to the crisis.
Grandi meanwhile also met with a number of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
He assured them that the Ukraine crisis will not distract the international community from the situation in Afghanistan.
There are still almost six million IDPs in Afghanistan while the number of refugees amounts to millions, especially in the neighboring countries.
Turkish FM ‘advises’ IEA officials on what’s needed to gain int’l recognition
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he advised Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on what steps need to be taken for the Afghan government to gain international recognition.
“We told them in a very friendly fashion which steps should be taken for international recognition,” Cavusoglu told a press conference.
He said that they focused on the importance of recognition for the Afghan people.
“Without the recognition, many of the problems will not be resolved. There are lots of different types of humanitarian assistance and aid initiatives but without the recognition, they won’t be able to overcome the obstacles.”
Cavusoglu said the Afghan government needs to take certain steps including inclusivity.
“We hear positive messages or announcements but then the action doesn’t follow. We don’t need to hear more messages. We need to see the actions,” Cavusoglu said.
He stated that Turkey is not in a rush to recognize the new government in Afghanistan.
On the issue of airports in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said that Turkey and Qatar have their agreement in place on how to run and operate the airport, but an agreement with the Afghan interim government has yet to be reached.
“We told them about the projects. We don’t see it as a means of profit, we see it as a support for their development,” Cavusoglu said.
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Turkey mainly to participate in a diplomatic forum in Antalya. On the sidelines of the meeting, he also met with several foreign diplomats.
