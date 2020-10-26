Featured
Pakistan to cooperate with Afghanistan ‘regardless of who is in power’
Addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day trade seminar between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country would cooperate and strengthen ties with Kabul regardless of who takes office.
Khan said it is “the Afghan people’s prerogative to elect officials and choose the government.”
Noting that Afghanistan had been at war for 40 years, he said that Pakistan had been negatively affected by this “especially in the last 18 years”.
“The past serves only one purpose: to teach us,” he said. “Those who are stuck in the past ruin their future.”
“Pakistan has learned from history that no foreign force can influence the narrative in Afghanistan.
“Afghans make their own decisions. Outside interference is never successful,” he said.
Raising the issue of India, he said there has never been a more “Muslim-hating” government in power in 72 years.
“We tried very hard to befriend them […] I had many friendships [in India] because of cricket. But at one point, I understood that there was no point as they were against us ideologically,” he said.
“So there is a fear in Pakistan that India will use Afghanistan to destabilize the country. But we have decided that we will back the wishes of the people of Afghanistan because the future of this region lies in the relationship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
Khan went on to say that the region’s future depended on strong trade ties between the two countries and that “economic revival will bring employment. We need to focus on wealth creation by allowing industries and backing the business community.”
He said Afghanistan was Pakistan’s “natural partner” and that he had directed his Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood to discuss matters of mutual cooperation with the visiting delegates and chambers from Afghanistan who are attending the ‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020 seminar.
He stressed that restoration of peace in Afghanistan was not just beneficial to Afghans but to Pakistanis as well, especially those living in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
According to him the Pakistan government’s “priority has been to push for dialogue. We first brokered talks between Taliban and the United States government and now with the Afghan government.”
“Our government, armed and intelligence forces are trying their best to ensure peace returns to the war-torn country,” he said, adding that he envisioned Central Asia as being similar to Europe with friendly borders.
According to the National Assembly Secretariat, which has organized the seminar, lawmakers, ministers, and businessmen from the two countries are attending the seminar.
Thematic sessions of the seminar will focus on Pakistan-Afghanistan transit trade, and investment opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, food, and livestock.
Media watchdog warns of Taliban interference in Ghazni
Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) warned on Monday the Taliban had attempted to restrict media and journalists in battle-weary Ghazni province but that the group has backed down and the media can continue operating as usual.
In a statement issued by the AJSC, the organization said the insurgent group had summoned a number of local journalists and media officials in Ghazni and ordered them to edit their publications, broadcasts, etc according to the group’s demands.
The Taliban had told them to stop “publishing women’s music and voices in the local media.”
The AJSC said: “This demand of the Taliban has been alarming and [the group] has warned the media officials that if their demand is not accepted, they will be responsible for the consequences.”
However, after efforts on the part of AJSC and help from local elders, “the issue has been resolved in some way,” stated the organization.
AJSC said the Taliban stated their local members had initiated the move but that some of their demands should be “considered”.
AJSC stated it the Taliban’s demands were alarming as the right to information and freedom of expression is a natural right of every human being and no individual or group has the right to deprive it.”
The AJSC urged all parties to the conflict to “respect this basic human right and refrain from obstructing it.”
The organization also called on the Afghan government to address the issue immediately, and take it up with Taliban officials in the political office in Doha.
In response to the development, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated that “Afghanistan’s journalists deserve safety from all those who would seek to bully or gag them.”
Soon after the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha last month, AJSC Director Najib Sharifi said there’s reason to be seriously concerned about the longevity of achievements in the media sector over the past 19 years.
He said concerns had led the AJSC together with the Afghan media community to launch a Roadmap in April this year to ensure that negotiations would address the need for protection of press freedom and freedom of expression.
“Afghanistan’s constitution strongly upholds press freedom, but that could easily change if the Taliban were to gain political power. Taliban disagrees with the very idea of press freedom and losing these basic democratic rights will be disastrous for the nation”, Sharifi said.
The Roadmap sets out specific proposals for the various stages of the peace talks; both for the Afghan government and the negotiating team, as well as for international stakeholders and the media community.
“We will work towards its implementation and we call on the Government of Afghanistan, International stakeholders and especially the negotiating team to consider the road map during the talks,” Sharifi said.
UK’s Halo Trust hires former Taliban fighters to clear mines
Hundreds of former Taliban fighters are exchanging their weapons for mine-detectors after being recruited to clear IEDs by British charity The Halo Trust.
The former commander of British troops in Helmand province, who is now Halo’s chief executive, James Cowan, told the Daily Mail in an interview that although he had lost 64 of his soldiers to the Taliban, he felt they now shared a “common sense of purpose” and were “honourable” men.
The Halo Trust employs about 350 former Taliban insurgents and each earns £230 ($300) a month.
Cowan, meanwhile, has called on the UK government to pay for thousands more former Taliban fighters to clear landmines as such opportunities provide jobs.
According to the Daily Mail, Cowan is backed by former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind, who said the UK has the potential to “bring thousands of former combatants into civilian life”.
Meanwhile, one Halo employee, Farid, who has worked for Halo for 30 years, said the charity currently employs around 2,300 de-miners.
He said of those about 350 fought either with the Taliban or with an affiliated group. He also said that so far, Halo has destroyed about 850,000 mines.
Farid also stated he “never felt any insecurity” working with the ex-insurgents because they went through strict vetting procedures. Only one of those employed by Halo had returned to the conflict after his training, he said adding that “fighting is not driven by ideology, it is driven by poverty”.
According to him the former insurgents were good workers and “know the landscape and the geography and we use them to clear their own communities.”
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting that the social media company ban Islamophobic content on its platform, similar to that in place for the Holocaust.
In a post on his Twitter page, Khan said: “My letter to CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobia just as Facebook has banned questioning or criticizing the holocaust.”
He then attached a copy of the letter sent to Zuckerberg.
In his letter he said: “I am writing to draw your attention to the growing Islamophobia that is encouraging hate, extremism and violence across the world and especially through the use of social media platforms including Facebook.”
Khan said he appreciates Zuckerberg’s step to “rightly ban any posting that criticizes or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe”.
He said the world is witnessing a similar pogrom against Muslims.
“Unfortunately, in some states, Muslims are being denied their citizenship rights and their democratic personal choices from dress to worship,” he wrote.
This letter comes on the same day that Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “attacking Islam” after Macron’s anti-Islam comments.
Macron on Wednesday accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammed – this in the wake of the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet during a class he was leading on free speech.
Macron said he “was killed because Islamists want our future.”
In a series of tweets earlier Sunday, Imran Khan said Macron’s remarks would sow division.
“This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation,” Khan tweeted.
“It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists.”
“President Macron has attacked and hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims in Europe and around the world,” Khan stated.
