Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
Taliban militants in Pakistan declared an end to a month-long ceasefire arranged with the aid of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees.
The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a separate movement from the IEA and have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule with their own brand of Islamic Sharia law.
Last month’s ceasefire, which was always set to run until Thursday with the possibility of extending if both parties agreed, was the latest in a series of attempts to broker a settlement to end a conflict that has killed thousands.
The IEA shock overthrow of the Western-backed government in August gave the talks fresh impetus but the TTP accused Islamabad of failing to respect the ceasefire agreement.
It said the government had not released more than 100 prisoners as promised and had not appointed negotiating teams to conduct talks. It also said security forces had carried out raids while the ceasefire was in force.
“Now let the Pakistani people decide whether it is the TTP or the Pakistani army and establishment that is not abiding by the agreements?” the group said in a statement.
“In these circumstances, it is not possible to advance the ceasefire,” it said.
Best known in the West for attacking Malala Yousafzai, the schoolgirl who went on to win the Nobel Prize for her work promoting girls’ education, the TTP has killed thousands of military personnel and civilians over the years in bombings and suicide attacks.
Among its attacks was a 2014 assault on a military-run school in Peshawar, near the border with Afghanistan, which killed 149 people including 132 children.
Number of jailed journalists reaches global high in 2021, at least 24 killed
The number of journalists worldwide who are behind bars reached a global high in 2021, according to a new report from the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, which says that 293 reporters were imprisoned as of December 1 this year.
At least 24 journalists were killed because of their coverage, and 18 others died in circumstances that make it too difficult to determine whether they were targeted because of their work, the CPJ said on Thursday in its annual survey on press freedom and attacks on the media.
While the reasons for jailing reporters varies between countries, the record number reflects political upheaval around the world and a growing intolerance of independent reporting, according to the CPJ.
“This is the sixth year in a row that CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world,” said CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon in a statement. “The number reflects two inextricable challenges – governments are determined to control and manage information, and they are increasingly brazen in their efforts to do so.”
China imprisoned 50 journalists, the most of any country, followed by Myanmar (26), which arrested reporters as part of a crackdown after its February 1 military coup, then Egypt (25), Vietnam (23) and Belarus (19), the CPJ said.
US will back education sector ‘conditionally’
Thomas West, US special representative for Afghanistan said that Washington is committed to providing humanitarian aid for Afghans.
West in an interview with PBS News said that their humanitarian aid is not conditional for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“So we are not conditioning humanitarian assistance on anything that Taliban (IEA) moves forward with, so that $474 million is moving, ” he said.
The US envoy said that they will however help Afghanistan’s education sector, if the IEA does not bring changes to the curriculum used over the past 20 years.
“I would sketch for you may be two areas of really strong consensus with in the international community, when it comes to the potential support of teachers, again through the world. One is that we want to see a serious and rigorous academic curriculum, we have received strong assurances from the Taliban (IEA) that they have no interest in revising the curriculum of the last 20 years, second we want to see more quiet efforts to be put into effect, monitor and give us confidence that when the Taliban
(IEA) say women and girls are back in schools, they tell us back in 12 provinces, we want independent monitors to let us know the same,” said West.
Haqqani’s lay foundation stone of new madrassa in Paktia
Members of the Haqqani family and Paktia residents have laid the first foundation stone for a new madrassa, that will be named after the network’s founding father Mawlawi Jalaluddin Haqqani.
The religious studies school will be built on four acres of land in Gardez city in Paktia province and is being sponsored by local businessmen.
Haqqani officials said Wednesday this is the first of hopefully many such schools that will be built across the country in the future.
They said the new school in Paktia would help reduce the need for Afghan children to study religion in Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia.
According to them the school will provide both religious and contemporary education.
Ishaq Haqqani said at the event: “Students will not go to Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia, we will establish a foundation for teaching English, Arabic and other languages in this school; we also want to provide computer training here.”
