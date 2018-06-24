Pakistan Taliban Appoint Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud as New Leader

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2018 11:51 am)

The Pakistani Taliban named Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud as the new leader, a week after the former chief Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a U.S.-Afghan air strike in Kunar province.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, said in a statement confirmed the appointment and added that the group had chosen Mufti Mazhim, also known as Mufti Hafizullah, as deputy leader.

This was the first time the Taliban had publicly admitted to Fazlullah’s death.

Mehsud, 40, is a religious scholar who studied at several religious seminaries in Pakistan. He served as a deputy to former Pakistani Taliban leader Baitullah Mehsud, blamed for the 2007 assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The Afghan and U.S, officials confirmed that Mullah Fazlullah was targeted during a drone strike in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan on 13th June.