Featured
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
In a bid to avoid being demoted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, Pakistan on Friday imposed sanctions on “terrorists” and “terrorist associated groups”, including Qatar-based Taliban political affairs chief, Mullah Abdul Baradar.
Baradar negotiated and signed a landmark peace deal with the United States in February in Doha, Qatar, to end the 19-year-long war.
According to Pakistan media reports, the government also seized bank accounts and assets belonging to terrorists in the country. The sanctions also include an international travel ban.
Eighty-eight individuals were sanctioned and had been listed by the United Nations recently, Dawn News reported.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.”
The directives are contained in a “statutory notification” (SRO) that was published by the foreign ministry on its website earlier in the week but didn’t draw public attention until Friday.
The notification explained “the federal government is pleased to order that the (UNSC) Resolution 2255 (2015) be fully implemented including in particular that individuals and entities listed … shall stand subjected to the asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo in accordance with the aforesaid resolutions.”
This notification comes ahead of the crucial FATF meeting in October which will see the force assess Pakistan’s progress in fighting crimes such as money laundering and terror financing.
Pakistan has long been accused of sheltering and supporting Taliban leaders but Islamabad has continued to deny the charges.
Pakistan meanwhile has been on FATF’s grey list since June 2018 and was given a final warning in February.
Featured
Early morning IED blasts and armed attack continue to rattle Kabul
An Afghan National Army colonel who served for the logistics department of the Defense Ministry and his driver were killed in an attack by unknown armed men in Kart-e-Naw in Kabul’s PD8 on Saturday morning, defense ministry officials confirmed.
In addition to this, three explosions were reported in Kabul city early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and four others wounded, Kabul police confirmed.
Police said in a statement the first explosion happened at about 6.30am in Sarak-e-Naw in PD5 when an IED was detonated against a private vehicle.
The second incident took place in Hangarha Circle in PD15 at 7.20am. The target was a police vehicle.
The third explosion was in Company area in PD5.
The latest explosions come just hours after President Ashraf Ghani met with Kabul police officials and ordered them to take steps to improve the security situation in the capital.
According to the Presidential Palace, security officials were told by the president that he had “visited police stations, the situation is not acceptable to me and there is immediate need for administrative changes.”
Ghani also called out police chiefs and said they need to pay more attention to their duties and ensure individuals who break the law are dealt with according to the law.
Kabul has seen a sharp rise in IED explosions – specifically magnetic devices against targeted vehicles – in the past few weeks.
In addition, at least three people were killed last week when a rocket attack was launched against the city center.
COVID-19
WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic could be over in two years
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said he hoped the coronavirus pandemic will be over in less than two years.
Ghebreyesus said the world had better technology to fight off the virus in the present time “and in our situation now with more technology, and of course, with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now,” Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by Reuters.
“But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it,” he added.
“So we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology.
“So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years.” He added that the Spanish Flu of 1918 “took two years to stop”.
However, he stipulated there was a need for unified global efforts to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.
“That is really key with utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like a vaccine,” he said.
But he said the vaccine alone will not end the pandemic and people must make adjustments to their daily lives.
Early Saturday, almost 23 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported with almost 800,000 deaths recorded.
The deadliest pandemic in modern history was the Spanish flu which killed as many as 50 million people and infected around 500 million around the world between February 1918 and April 1920.
Featured
Spin Boldak border crossing into Pakistan reopened for travelers
Afghanistan and Pakistan have reopened the busy Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing for travelers and laborers after a six-month closure, officials confirmed.
The agreement was reached following a meeting between border commissioners from both sides of the Durand Line land border, the office of the governor of Kandahar province bordering Pakistan said.
The two countries agreed to resume movement of travelers as per normal from Friday.
According to Pakistan media reports, the border will remain open for seven days a week from 8am to 5pm.
This comes after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration in Spin Boldak to condemn a clash between Afghan forces and Pakistan military. Officials reported multiple fatalities and tensions along the border remained high.
Pakistan reopened the crossing for commercial trucks in June, but travelers and laborers were prevented from crossing – a move that caused distress for local Kandahar residents as many have family ties across the border and others cross daily for work.
Afghanistan and Pakistan share a long border that was drawn by the British in the 19th century and that left ethnic Pashtun tribes split.
Subsequent Afghan governments have questioned the legitimacy of the division, known as the Durand Line, as an official border.
Trending
