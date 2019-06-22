Pakistan Supports Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan: Qureshi

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2019)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that his country remains firmly committed to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Afghan Peace Conference at Bhurbhan in Murree of Pakistan Qureshi said that his country respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan

“We are determined to build our bilateral relationship on the principles of non-interference, mutual respect and common interest,” he added.

Qureshi stressed that Pakistan supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself, and at peace with its neighbors.

He said the decades-long conflict has brought huge suffering to both the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He added that after the Afghan nation, no one has suffered more than the people of Pakistan due to this persistent instability and conflict.

“We wish to see a friendly Afghanistan, governed by an elected leadership, representative of the aspirations of all Afghans. For far too long, the vicious circle of mistrust, often fed into by our common enemies, has affected our relationship,” Qureshi said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said the “blame-game” has not helped either of the countries that is indispensable to move away from this negative paradigm.

“We must not allow them to harm our brotherly relations. We both have the same objective of long-term peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region. If there is, at times, variance in approaches, it must not be construed as difference in objectives,” Pakistani Minister said.

Afghan prominent politicians including second deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqeq, former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor, Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Karim Khalili Chairman of High Peace Council, presidential candidate Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram, have attended the conference.