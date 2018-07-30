‘Pakistan Supports 20 Extremist Groups in Nangarhar’

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2018 7:50 pm)

The National Assembly members on Monday claimed Pakistan supports 20 active extremist groups in Nangarhar province.

The members of National Assembly in a gathering expressed concern over the increase of extremist groups in most parts of Nangarhar.

The representatives of Nangarhar declared that the Islamic State (IS) activities have intensified in the province and the government’s military strategy has been failed in suppressing them.

However, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) rejected the claims, saying Afghan security forces are trying to provide the security of Nangarhar province and their strategy has not been failed.

Nangarhar has witnessed deadly incidents in the recent months which IS have taken responsibility for most of them.