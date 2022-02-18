Latest News
Pakistan struggles to quell violence on its Afghan border
Pakistan’s military has stepped up operations along the Afghan border in recent weeks after a spate of militant attacks that has dashed any hope the frontier might see more peace and stability after the end of the war in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Islamist and separatist factions have killed at least 14 Pakistani soldiers in attacks over the past month, three of them carried out by fighters entering from Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said.
Afghanistan’s new rulers, struggling with a humanitarian crisis, have denied that Afghan territory was used in any of the attacks, Reuters reported.
But despite such assurances, disputes linked to the border, which has been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades, could undermine their relations.
The Pakistani military said six insurgents were killed in the latest clash in the resource-rich southwestern province of Balochistan on Wednesday.
“Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue,” the military said in a statement.
A top Pakistani security official with direct knowledge of border operations told Reuters: “We have stepped up intelligence-based operations to ensure that we deny entry to militants.”
Large areas on the Pakistani side of the border were out of the control of the government for decades, ruled by fiercely independent Pashtun tribes, whose communities often straddle both sides of the unmarked border, Reuters reported.
But Pakistan is determined to end all that, aiming to bring the rugged Pashtun lands under central rule and to demarcate the border with a fence, and control who comes and goes with a tight border-control system, another Pakistani official said.
“We’re targeting anyone, whether separatists or Islamists militants, who is a threat,” said the second official, who also declined to be identified.
Pakistan has enjoyed good relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for years even though Pakistan was officially an ally of the United States during its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
But as Pakistan grapples with violence by Pakistani Islamists and separatists, its appeals to the IEA to control their side of the border have not brought the action it hopes to see.
Increasingly frustrated, Pakistani officials have been pressing the IEA to deny space and resources to the militants, an appeal repeated by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf when he visited Kabul last month, Reuters reported.
Yusuf’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
In Kabul, the IEA reject suggestions Afghan territory is used for attacks into Pakistan and hope talks can solve the problem.
“We’re trying to solve such actions through diplomatic ways,” defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khowarazmi told Reuters.
The IEA tried late last year to facilitate talks between Pakistan and an alliance of al-Qaeda linked militants known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban. But the talks fell apart after a few weeks, read the report.
Despite the frustrations, Pakistani officials rule out the chance of any serious deterioration in relations with the IEA.
“We’re budding friends,” one of the officials said.
The Pakistani military’s information office did not respond to a request for comment about the scope of its operations and what the military would do if the attacks from Afghan soil continued.
Another source of friction is Pakistan’s determination to finish fencing the 2,600 km border that was drawn by British colonial rulers with no consideration for the Pashtun tribes it divided. It has never been recognised by any Afghan government.
According to Reuters Islamic Emirate (IE) forces have at times stopped Pakistani forces from putting up the fence, just as forces of the old U.S.-backed Afghan government used to do.
IEA acting Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob says his government had not given anyone permission to fence the border.
“We’ve not taken any decision about the fencing,” he told Afghan state-owned RTA TV last week.
5-year-old boy dies after being trapped in a well for three days
A five-year-old boy has died after being trapped down a well for three days in a remote Afghan village, the Ministry of Interior confirmed in a tweet Friday.
The child, named Haidar, fell into the well, which was being dug, on Tuesday in Shokak, a drought-stricken village in Zabul province.
“The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Public Works and the local administrations of Zabul tried their best to save Haidar, but unfortunately he died,” the ministry tweeted.
Rescuers worked non-stop to try to reach the boy, who officials said was still alive Friday morning – before later announcing he had died.
“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever,” said IEA interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet.
Afghan students complete Pakistan embassy’s training program
Pakistan Embassy in Kabul hosted a certification distribution ceremony for students who successfully completed a short term Computer / English Language Course at the Embassy’s Vocational Training Institute.
According to embassy officials, around 82 students have completed the latest short course which lasted three months.
The Ambassador of Pakistan ot Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan congratulated all successful students and urged them to continue their studies in future so that they could play a constructive role in the development of Afghanistan. He also said that Afghans can apply for the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship which enables students to study different subjects.
Furthermore, the ambassador said he hopes Afghanistan will enjoy lasting peace and stability so that an era of progress and prosperity can emerge which will benefit all Afghans.
He also said that Pakistan is continuously providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help halt the humanitarian crisis.
Afghan war crimes suspect says he is a victim of mistaken identity
A 76-year-old Afghan man accused of being the commander of the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul in the 1980s, where he allegedly abused political opponents, on Wednesday told The Hague court it was a case of mistaken identity.
“I am not the person that you are talking about,” the suspect, who said he did not remember his own name but was identified in court as Abdul Rafief, told judges.
According to the charges summarized by the judges, Rafief is accused of living in the Netherlands under a false name and that he is actually Abdul Razaq Arif who served as commander of the Pul-e-Charki prison between 1983 and 1990, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan’s Soviet-backed government was fighting a guerrilla war against mujahideen at the time, following the Soviet invasion in 1979.
Prosecutors say Rafief was responsible for political prisoners in the jail, who were allegedly held in inhumane conditions in the facility. Guards under his command allegedly beat, tortured and executed prisoners, Reuters reported.
During the hearing Rafief referred all questions from the judges about his identity to his lawyers and said he was ill, dizzy and could not remember anything.
Rafief came to the Netherlands seeking asylum in 2001 and has become a Dutch national. He is being tried under “universal jurisdiction” principles, which say suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity can be prosecuted abroad if they cannot be tried in the country where they were allegedly committed.
The Netherlands has already successfully tried three high ranking officials of the Afghan military intelligence service for similar crimes in the same period in Afghanistan.
