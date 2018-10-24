Pakistan Should Not Provide Safe Harbors to Terrorists: Mike Pompeo

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2018)

Pakistan will be held responsible if they do not make sincere efforts to curb terrorism on their western border with Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Pompeo made the comments while answering a question during a press briefing at the State Department on Tuesday. “I had a chance to travel and meet the new leader of Pakistan not too many weeks ago now,” he said.

We had made clear that the US policy with respect to south-central Asia has not changed, that our expectation is that Pakistan will not provide safe harbor to terrorists on their western border, he said in response to a question on Af-Pak.

The US secretary of state stressed that everyone wanted reconciliation in Afghanistan but “to achieve that goal, there can be no safe harbour for the Taliban or the Haqqani network”.

Pompeo further said that Pakistan’s government was aware of the United State’s view on the matter. “This administration has already made significant efforts to hold them accountable and we hope that they will achieve the goal that we have set out for them.”

The US secretary of state also welcomed the parliamentary elections in Afghanistan and said the US was ‘encouraged’ by the voter turnout despite reports of widespread problems including poll centers that failed to open or lacked voter rolls.