Pakistan sends relief assistance for flood-hit Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent in the first consignment of emergency relief to Afghanistan following this week’s deadly floods.
Sharif tweeted Saturday morning that the “first consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures.
“Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers & sisters through thick & thin. International community shouldn’t forget Afghan people in this hour of need,” he said.
According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the first consignment of relief goods was transported on a “special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force for the flood affected Afghan people.”
In line with Sharif’s orders, a second batch of relief goods will depart for Afghanistan on Monday.
According to a statement issued by Sharif’s office, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority “has dispatched first consignment of relief goods consisting of family tents, flour, rice and sugar to flood-hit Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-e-Sharif today, while second consignment will also be sent soon.”
On Thursday heavy rain and flooding killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops across a large part of Afghanistan.
The head of Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority Hassibullah Shekhani said that “due to flooding and storms in 12 provinces, 22 people have died and 40 injured.”
He also said at least 500 houses were destroyed, 2,000 houses were damaged, 300 head of livestock killed and some 3,000 acres of crops damaged.
IEA orders women to cover their faces in public
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday ordered women to wear the all-covering burqa in public.
The decree marks one of the strictest controls imposed on women since the IEA came into power in August.
The decree was read out at a press conference in Kabul.
“If the body is covered with any clothing, it is considered hijab, but it should not be so thin to expose the body and it should not be so tight to bring out the body parts,” the decree reads.
The statement said the measure was introduced “in order to avoid provocation when meeting men who are not mahram [adult close male relatives].”
The decree said older women and young girls were exempt but also stated that unless women had important work to attend to outside the house it was “better they stay at home.”
According to the decree, if a woman does not cover her face outside the home, her father or closest male relative could be imprisoned or fired from government jobs.
Germany to limit number of Afghan refugees to 5,000
German authorities are planning to cap the number of Afghan refugees who will be allowed entry into Germany to 5,000 per year.
German Interior Ministry is considering the move in order to keep the programme operationally feasible, German news magazine Der Spiegel said as reported by SchengenVisaInfo.com.
Over 18,800 Afghans entered Germany since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in August last year, according to Germany’s Interior Ministry.
However, more than 10,000 persons who have been granted admission by the German authorities continue to remain in the country, Info Migrants reported.
The acceptance rate has also fallen in other EU countries.
The European statistics provider, Eurostat, stated that the number of acceptances in the EU decreased by five per cent in 2021 compared to 2020.
According to Eurostat, nationals of Afghanistan remained the second main citizenship of first-time asylum applications for the third year in a row. They accounted for 16 per cent of the EU total, or 83,520.
This comes amid reports that German authorities are displacing existing Afghan refugees from accommodation centers in order to make way for those coming from Ukraine.
Uzbekistan hoping to engage with IEA without alienating the West
Uzbekistan has emerged as a key interlocutor with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), engaging with Kabul on a wide range of issues but without officially recognizing the new government.
In doing so, it has enabled Uzbekistan to explore new opportunities for economic cooperation with Afghanistan without upsetting the international community, VOA reported Friday.
Ismatulla Irgashev, special representative to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, told VOA in an interview that his government is “working closely” with the IEA.
“We have long established solid contacts, talk regularly, [and] discuss cooperation,” he said.
Uzbekistan sees the IEA “as a reality that must be accepted,” he said.
“Imagine what happens if we don’t engage. … More conflict, another civil war, more blood, poverty, suffering, threats to the neighbors and the international community,” he stated.
Reflecting on President Mirziyoyev’s description of Afghanistan as an integral part of Central Asia, Irgashev said, “We see a common future with immense common interests, no matter who is in power there.”
Uzbekistan has meanwhile become a key hub for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a move acknowledged by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in March.
Mirziyoyev recently dispatched a delegation to Washington, urging more assistance to Afghanistan. Irgashev claimed Tashkent has persuaded the European Union to return diplomats to Kabul and hopes the US will ultimately take similar steps, VOA reported.
“The Taliban (IEA) don’t want to be isolated,” Irgashev said. “They want international recognition.”
Despite calling for greater engagement with the IEA, Irgashev said Tashkent is committed to moving ahead with formal recognition but only in tandem with the international community.
“We will not recognize them alone,” he said. “When it happens, we want a collective voice and stand.”
