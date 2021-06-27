Latest News
Pakistan says it hopes Taliban will stop TTP cross-border attacks
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said Islamabad hopes the Afghan Taliban will prevent groups such as TTP from carrying out cross-border attacks against Pakistan.
Speaking to the Express Tribune, Rashid said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that we [Pakistan] will not give any bases to the United States to use against Afghanistan.”
“…But we also expect from [Afghan] Taliban that they will not allow TTP [Tehreek-e-Pakistan Taliban] and other elements to carry out any activity which causes harm to the lives and property of Pakistani people,” he said.
Last week Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an opinion article published in the Washington Post that Islamabad was ready to partner in peace with Afghanistan but would not allow the United States to set up military bases in the country.
He said that Pakistan had already paid a high price due to the instability in Afghanistan and if Islamabad agreed to host US bases, Pakistan could be targeted in revenge attacks.
Meanwhile, Rashid told the Pakistani media that fencing along the Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan was 88 percent complete.
He said the rest was likely to be finished by the end of the month and that fencing along the Iranian border would be completed by the end of this year.
Rashid said the fencing along the borders would help to stop illegal movement and smuggling.
Responding to remarks by the Pakistani Interior Minister, who called on Taliban to stop TTPs anti-Pakistani activities, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Pakistan should fight terrorist groups without discrimination & not allow them to endanger security & stability in the region.
“The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is not nucleated in Afghanistan and does not operate in Afghanistan,” the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Latest News
Japan to ask athletes from Afghanistan, five countries for more COVID-19 tests
Japan plans to ask Olympic athletes from Afghanistan and five other countries hit hard by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus to have daily virus tests for seven days before leaving for the Games, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday.
Currently, all overseas athletes are being asked to have coronavirus tests twice during the four-day period before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to start on July 23 after a year’s delay due to the pandemic.
The Japanese government aims to put the new rule, which will be applied to athletes from India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, into effect on July 1, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, without citing sources.
Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday a member of the Ugandan Olympic team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival had the Delta variant, adding to concern the Games may trigger a new wave of infections.
Latest News
Top secret UK military documents about Afghanistan found at bus stop
Classified UK Ministry of Defense documents containing details about HMS Defender and the British military in Afghanistan have been found at a bus stop in Kent in the United Kingdom, the BBC reported.
According to the report, one set of documents discusses the likely Russian reaction to the ship’s passage through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast on Wednesday while another details plans for a possible UK military presence in Afghanistan after the US-led NATO operation ends.
The government said an investigation had been launched.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said an employee had reported the loss of sensitive defence papers, adding: “It would be inappropriate to comment further.”
BBC reported that the documents, almost 50 pages in all, were found in a rain-soaked heap behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning.
A member of the public, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted the BBC when he realised the sensitive nature of the contents.
The BBC believes the documents, which include emails and PowerPoint presentations, originated in the office of a senior official at the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
According to the BBC, most of the papers are marked “official sensitive”, a relatively low level of classification used, according to the government, “where there is a clear and justifiable requirement to reinforce the ‘need to know'”.
But one document, addressed to Ben Wallace’s private secretary, and marked “Secret UK Eyes Only”, outlines highly sensitive recommendations for the UK’s military footprint in Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of all foreign troops by September 11.
BBC reported the document discusses an American request for British assistance in several specific areas, and addresses the question of whether any British special forces will remain in Afghanistan once the withdrawal is complete.
Media reports have already suggested Britain is considering leaving some forces behind.
Due to the sensitivity of the document, the BBC has decided not to report details which could endanger the security of British and other personnel in Afghanistan.
“Any UK footprint in Afghanistan that persists… is assessed to be vulnerable to targeting by a complex network of actors,” it says, noting that “the option to withdraw completely remains.”
Afghanistan, it says, is already becoming more dangerous.
According to BBC, the documents stated the reduced presence of NATO forces “is already impairing the situational awareness that we (and the US) used to enjoy across the country”.
Latest News
Saleh maps out reasons for and accomplishments of US trip
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his entourage returned to the country Saturday evening after a two-day official visit to Washington DC.
During his visit to the US Ghani had meetings with US President Joe Biden and other high-ranking US officials. He also met with some families of US soldiers killed in the war in Afghanistan.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who accompanied Ghani, said on Sunday that as the US military presence concludes in the country: “We needed to align our strategies on leading & managing the new chapter in our relations [with the US].”
Saleh said the main purpose of Ghani’s visit to the US was as follow:
1: To strengthen relations after the withdrawal of US troops and clarify the scope of bilateral cooperation.
2: Discuss and focus on ways to implement and effectively use US defense security assistance – development and humanitarian.
3: Explain the complexities of the peace and negotiation process from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
4: To put emphasis on the principled and legal strategy of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in defending its territory and sovereignty.
5: As a symbol of unity and unity of the government and the nation of Afghanistan.
6: Explain the role of the region in Afghanistan post-withdrawal.
7: To show respect for the US Government’s decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.
8: Leaders of both powerful US parties, one now in power and the other in opposition, welcomed the Afghan delegation and reiterated their continued support.
9: US President Joe Biden said that the people of Afghanistan should know that he is a friend of Afghanistan in the White House and that the narrative of escaping from their obligations is baseless and wrong.
Saleh also said that on the sidelines of this trip, away from cameras and recorders, the Afghan delegation had a “detailed meeting with a group of Afghan friends, including former ambassadors – former military – development and economics officials – theorists who were now out of government but once held senior leadership positions”.
In conclusion, Saleh said: “We also talked to the American strategizing community. This is part of the hidden system. There was a very long and encouraging consensus. They stressed that as friends of Afghanistan, they would work together to strengthen post-withdrawal relations and use their influence on all parts of the US system to nullify the dream of seizing power by force and bring the Taliban and Taliban supporters back to the negotiation table.”
Saleh also said the visit to the US was “one of the most accomplished trips in the history of foreign travels”.
Japan to ask athletes from Afghanistan, five countries for more COVID-19 tests
Pakistan says it hopes Taliban will stop TTP cross-border attacks
Top secret UK military documents about Afghanistan found at bus stop
Iran says nuclear site images won’t be given to IAEA as deal has expired
Saleh maps out reasons for and accomplishments of US trip
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
Tahawol: President Ghani’s visit to Washington discussed
Morning News Show: Uprising forces to back ANDSF in Afghanistan
Tahawol: President Ghani’s meeting with members of US Congress discussed
Sola: President Ghani’s trip to US and its effect on peace discussed
Tahawol: President Ghani and Abdullah visit to US discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban infiltrators arrested in Kunduz: MoD
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNAMA Chief warns of Taliban offensive
-
World4 days ago
US seizes 33 Iranian media websites, including Press TV
-
Latest News4 days ago
Public uprising forces increase as Taliban intensify offensives
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey will not deploy more troops for Kabul Airport security: Turkish Minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani says Biden’s withdrawal decision was a game changer but govt respects it
-
Latest News5 days ago
Govt says Taliban’s onslaught is a ‘wave of violence that won’t last’
-
Latest News4 days ago
CENTCOM says retrograde process over 50% complete