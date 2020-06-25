Latest News
Pakistan remains safe harbor for “terrorist groups”: US
Pakistan is a safe harbor for “regionally focused terrorist groups”, allowing the groups to target Afghanistan, the US State Department said in a report.
In its annual terror assessment, released Wednesday, the Department said that Pakistan remained a safe harbor for other regionally focused terrorist groups.
“It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani Network, as well as groups targeting India, including Lashkar e-Tayyiba and its affiliated front organizations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to operate from its territory,” the report said.
Although Pakistan’s National Action Plan calls to “ensure that no armed militias are allowed to function in the country,” several terrorist groups that focus on attacks outside the country continued to operate from Pakistani soil in 2019, including the Haqqani Network – a group by the Afghan government for the deadliest attacks inside Afghanistan – Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
According to the report the Haqqani Network has planned and carried out numerous significant kidnappings and attacks against US and Coalition Forces in Afghanistan, the Afghan government, and civilian targets.
The government and military of Pakistan have acted inconsistently concerning terrorist safe havens throughout the country, the report said.
“Authorities did not take sufficient action to stop certain terrorist groups and individuals from openly operating in the country,” the report added.
Meanwhile, the US said that Pakistan did make some positive contributions to the Afghanistan peace process, such as encouraging Taliban reductions in violence.
The report noted that Afghanistan continued to face significant challenges in protecting its borders, particularly those with Pakistan and Iran.
“Under the bilateral Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), which met for the first time in July 2018, Afghan and Pakistani officials agreed in principle to create a mechanism for communication between security forces on each side of the border,” the report said.
Despite this review and discussions between the two governments to utilize APAPPS, progress through this forum remains slow, read the report.
Throughout 2019, the United States sought to negotiate an agreement with the Taliban that would commit the Taliban to take action against international terrorist groups, including not allowing those groups to recruit, train, or raise funds on Afghan territory, and to not host those groups.
In return for these commitments and for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations that would include the Afghan government, other Afghan leaders, and the Taliban, the United States would agree to a timeline for the conditions-based withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.
Bolton memoir: Trump warns Taliban of breaking peace agreement
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in his book which was released to the public Tuesday that Donald Trump has warned that if the Taliban violates the US-Taliban agreement, it will slash Afghanistan to pieces.
Bolton quoting Trump regarding the US-Taliban deal wrote in his book, “Let’s make a big deal about it like it’s awonderful deal. If they do anything bad [which I understood to mean, if Taliban broke the agreement], we’re going to blow their…country into a million pieces.
According to Bolton, Trump admitted that the US was defeated in Afghanistan’s war, “My strategy [meaning what ‘his’ generals had talked him into in 2017] was wrong, and not at all where I wanted to be. We’ve lost everything. It was a total failure. It’s a waste. It’s a shame. All the casualties. I hate talking about it.”
“I did the best job I could. I will stand by what I have said in the book. Some people are going to disagree with it. I understand that. I am prepared to talk about the facts,” Bolton said about his book.
John Bolton’s book states that Zalmay Khalilzad kept the negotiations with the Taliban secret and only under the supervision of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and did not share a copy of the text of the agreement with the Taliban to the US Security Adviser.
The book concludes that Donald Trump will be responsible for the military and political consequences of reaching an agreement with the Taliban in the future.
25 provinces connect to fiber optic network
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology says that it has connected 25 provinces of Afghanistan to the fiber-optic network.
Officials at the Ministry said Wednesday that the fiber-optic network can connect all people of Afghanistan via the Internet, adding that the ministry has begun efforts to expand the network.
Ahmad Samad Hamed Poya, a spokesman for the MCIT said that 25 provinces are now connected to the fiber-optic network, and now the ministry is seeking foreign investment.
Meanwhile, several other networks including the Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company have invested in this sector, including Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company, but so far no foreign investment has been made in this sector.
Some experts claim there are still some challenges in the leadership of the Ministry of Communications that must be addressed.
According to them, if the ministry succeeds to resolve the issue, millions of capital be attracted in this sector.
COVID-19
Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths
The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose to 29,715 on Wednesday, a 234 increase from 29,481 a day earlier.
The statistics came in Coronavirus surveillance issued by the Ministry of Public Health.
According to the ministry, 234 new cases – Kabul 124, Herat 34, Nangarhar 10, Bamyan 24, Badghis 8, Logar 3, Parwan 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 2, Kunar 7, Panjsher 3, Kapisa 7, Diakundi 4 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
The number of deaths has also gone up to 639 on Wednesday, up from 618 the previous day.
Meanwhile, 609 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 9,869 in Afghanistan.
The COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries across the globe since its first case was detected in China. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit states.
The pandemic has killed over 477,807 worldwide, with 9,273,773 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,645,628, according to Johns Hopkins University.
