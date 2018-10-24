Pakistan Rejects Afghan Allegations Regarding Kandahar Attack

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2018)

Pakistani Foreign Office has rejected Kabul’s allegations as “baseless” and unfounded” regarding a recent attack in Kandahar, in which senior Afghan officials were killed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Pakistan’s FO said: “Pakistan rejects baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the latest Kandahar attacks. No hard evidence or intelligence-related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims.”

“In the presence of elaborate mechanisms under Afghanistan -Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) to mutually and effectively address and investigate any such unfortunate incidents, it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides, earlier this year.”

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ghani had alleged that the attack on slain Kandahar police commander was planned in Pakistan.

“I want to say that this conspiracy was plotted in Pakistan,” Ghani said during a trip to Kandahar. “So Pakistan should give us the criminals so that we can bring them to justice.”

Following the attack, the Pakistan government had condemned the violence just days before the Afghan election.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed condolences to President Ghani, the families of the victims and the people of Afghanistan recognizing that “peace and security of Pakistan is inextricably linked to peace and security in Afghanistan”.

On October 18, a gunman wearing a uniform of the Afghan security forces opened fire on the gathering, killing Kandahar Province’s powerful police chief, General Abdul Raziq, provincial intelligence head Abdul Momin Hassankhail, and a journalist.