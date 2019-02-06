Pakistan Reiterates Support to Kashmir People on Solidarity Day

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2019)

Pakistan observed ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Tuesday (February 5) as the country’s President Arif Alvi reiterated his support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

Pakistan president in a message said that the February 5, is an opportunity to pay tribute to the unparalleled commitment of the Kashmiris for the attainment of the legitimate right to self-determination.

“We reassure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will remain consistent in our principled position on Kashmir. The entire Pakistani nation stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination,” Alvi said.

Pakistan’s President also urged the Indian government to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Every year on February 05, Pakistan celebrates the day as “Kashmir Solidarity Day” when they organize protest rallies against the alleged human rights violation in Kashmir.

It comes as the tensions between Pakistan and India have intensified on Kashmir. Pakistan is pushing India to implement the United Nations resolutions on the decades-old dispute between the nuclear-armed neighbors.