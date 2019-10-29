Pakistan Reiterates Support To Afghan Peace Process

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in Islamabad and discussed the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan said in a statement that, Khan has reiterated his country’s steadfast and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process launched since last year.

He also underlined the need to overcome the difficulties in this regard so that an enduring political solution to the Afghan conflict could be achieved at the earliest, the statement said.

Khan stressed that it was important for all sides to take practical steps for the reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister further underscored that it was equally important to guard against the negative narratives and efforts by any quarter to undermine the progress made so far through painstaking efforts.

“As a sincere facilitator and a friend, Pakistan remains ready to do everything possible in its capacity, as part of a shared responsibility, for early conclusion of a peace deal,” Khan said.

Achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region was in Pakistan’s best national interest, Khan stressed.

It comes as the representatives of the U.S., Russia, China, and Pakistan held their fourth round of consultation on the Afghan peace process in Moscow, where they agreed that negotiation is the only way to peace in the war-weary country.

In the summit which was held in Russia on October 25, all sides reiterated their supports to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.