World
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister’s finance adviser said, as part of an economic support package.
The South Asian country has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency, Reuters reported.
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at $22,498.8 million, based on central bank data.
Shaukat Tarin, finance adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan, said in a tweet: “I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture.”
The loan from Saudi Arabia will be for one year at a 4% interest rate under the terms of the package, which was signed last month, Reuters reported.
“This is positive news … and will help bolster both the foreign exchange reserves and sentiments in the forex market,” Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital said.
The loan comes a week after the International Monetary Fund agreed with Pakistan on measures needed to revive a stalled $6 billion funding program.
Featured
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand was chosen as the 2023 World Tourism Capital at the 24th General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Spain, Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Samarkand will host the 25th General Assembly of the UNWTO, which will be a “historic event” as it marks the first time in history that the gathering will be held in Uzbekistan, read the statement.
The summit in Madrid was attended by a delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov, who is also the country’s deputy prime minister.
The opportunity to host a UN organization meeting for the first time is the result of the Uzbek government’s policies and efforts to develop tourism in the country, the statement added.
World
Russia, Southeast Asia conclude first joint naval exercise
Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have concluded their first joint naval exercise, Indonesia’s navy said on Saturday, as the region faces rising tensions with China.
The three-day exercise off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island aimed at increasing interoperability between the ASEAN member states and the Russian navy in the strategic maritime area. It comes amid rising tensions between major powers in the South China Sea, a resource-rich waterway of geopolitical significance, Reuters reported.
“The exercise has a strategic impact because it was designed to cultivate friendships between the Indonesian government, ASEAN countries and Russia,” the navy said.
The two-stage drills involved eight warships and four aircraft from Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Brunei.
Aleksei Bolotnikov, commander of the Russian warship Admiral Panteleyev, was quoted as saying he hoped the next ASEAN-Russia exercise could take place in Vladivostok, Reuters reported.
World
‘Lot of concern’ over Russian military activity near Ukraine, top U.S. general says
The United States is tracking enough indicators and warnings surrounding Russian military activity near Ukraine to trigger “a lot of concern” and Russian rhetoric appears increasingly strident, the top U.S. military officer said late on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declined to speculate about the kinds of options the United States might consider in the event of a Russian invasion. But Milley, in some of his most extensive remarks on the crisis, stressed the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty to Washington and to the NATO alliance.
“There’s significant national security interests of the United States and of NATO member states at stake here if there was an overt act of aggressive action militarily by the Russians into a nation state that has been independent since 1991,” Milley said during a flight from Seoul to Washington.
Ukraine says Russia has amassed more than 90,000 troops near their long shared border. But Moscow has dismissed suggestions it is preparing for an attack on its southern neighbor and has defended its right to deploy troops on its own territory as it sees fit.
According to Reuters the Kremlin already annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and then backed rebels fighting Kyiv government forces in the east of the country. That conflict has killed 14,000 people, Kyiv says, and is still simmering.
Experts caution that an unchallenged Russian invasion could beRussian military destabilizing, creating ripple effects well beyond Ukraine at a time of increasing anxiety over Chinese intentions toward Taiwan, read the report.
Milley declined to state publicly his estimate of the number of Russian forces near Ukraine but suggested his concerns went beyond the raw numbers of Russian troops.
“I’m not going to tell you what we track and the indicators or warnings from an intelligence standpoint, but we track them all,” Milley said. “And there’s enough out there now to cause a lot of concern, and we’ll continue to monitor.”
According to the report Russia and Ukraine have centuries of shared history and formed the two biggest republics of the Soviet Union until its 1991 collapse, so Moscow views its neighbor’s ambition to join NATO as an affront and a threat.
Since the latest crisis started, Moscow has set out demands for legally binding security guarantees from the West, and for assurances that NATO will not admit Ukraine as a member or deploy missile systems there to target Russia.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Moscow on Thursday of “severe costs” if it invaded Ukraine, urging his Russian counterpart to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis.
Milley declined to speculate whether Russian President Vladimir Putin might be emboldened by U.S. President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying “You’d have to ask Putin.” The August pullout ended America’s two-decade-old war in an unambiguous defeat, with the Taliban returning to power.
“I think it would be a mistake for any country to draw a broad strategic conclusion based on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and then take that event and automatically apply it to other situations,” Milley said.
He cited historic examples of past U.S. presidents who withdrew troops in some places but ordered military action elsewhere.
“So the United States is a difficult country for other countries to understand sometimes,” he said.
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec. 19
Pakistan to let Afghan trucks transport wheat from India to Afghanistan
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Jafar Mahdawi, Secretary General of Afghanistan Mellat Party
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, Acting Head of National Olympic Committee
Saar: Pakistan offers to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
-
World5 days ago
Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna
-
Sport5 days ago
Klusener to step down as Afghanistan’s cricket coach
-
Health5 days ago
WHO calls for $378 million to prevent collapse of health centers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three Russian aircraft with humanitarian aid arrive in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
US discusses crisis with IEA officials in Doha during two-day talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saudi Arabia reopens consular section of embassy in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
India considers re-opening mission in Afghanistan