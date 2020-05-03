Latest News
Pakistan reaffirms its support for peace, stability – Afghanistan
Pakistan said Sunday that it will continue to support a “peaceful, stable and united” Afghanistan.
In a statement released on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country has consistently emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, “Which we deem indispensable for peace and stability in the region and beyond.”
“We believe that the pursuit of sustained reduction in violence by all concerned parties is pivotal in advancing the cause of peace in Afghanistan,” the country MoFA said.
“The unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and the advent of the holy month of Ramzan further underscore the imperative of creating a conducive environment,” the statement added.
Pakistan also urges all Afghan parties and stakeholders to resolve political tensions in the country.
“An inclusive political dispensation would indeed help fortify the efforts that the Afghan nation needs at this critical time to effectively confront the challenges it faces,” the statement further noted.
“For its part, Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbors,” Pakistan highlighted.
It comes as the Afghan peace process has faced uncertainty amid political tensions between Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah is further troubled by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached to 2704 with 75 deaths and 345 recoveries.
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
The outbreak of the Coronavirus in the world has prevented Afghan agricultural products from being exported abroad.
The Ministry of Agriculture said that efforts underway to resolve the issue, introducing a plan under which the government would buy agricultural products for consumption in domestic institutions.
According to the plan, the government would buy up to 50% of agricultural products for consumption for the use of governmental institutions, the ministry said.
The ministry added that the plan could prevent crops from spoiling.
According to the officials, the government has allocated 13.7 million AFN to implement the plan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture further says that the plan could create around 6,500 permanent jobs and about 100,000 temporary jobs across the country.
Coronavirus positive cases rise to 2,704 – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Sunday that 235 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, 65 cases in Kabul, 54 cases in Kandahar, 19 cases in Herat, 14 cases in Panjshir, 13 cases in Takhar, 12 cases in Nangarhar, 10 cases in Samangan and Ghor, 9 cases in Baghlan, 7 cases in Wardak, 5 cases in Laghman and Bamyan, 3 cases in Sarepul, 2 cases in Parwan and Kunar, and one case in Helmand and Farah have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 2,704 in the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry added that 12 people have died of the virus in the past 24 while 14 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recovered to 345 and total fatalities to 85.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 156 out of 500 samples were positive in a randomized trial among Kabul’s citizens, which is why the quarantine of Kabul city was extended until the end of Ramadan.
It comes as Kabul residents say that Kabul police cannot manage the restrictions on travel in Kabul.
Police, however, blame citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, urging people to stay at home to help the government to contain the spread of the virus.
Absence of sports to cost $12 billion to US – COVID19 economic impact
As per the expert analysis, the sudden vanishing of sports due to the Coronavirus will cost at least $12 billion loss.
ESPN says, in an analytical report, that the sudden disappearance of sports will erase at least $12 billion in revenue and hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States sports industry.
The $12 billion loss will derive from the shutdown of professional and college sports alone, the study estimates.
The scale of devastation is coming into view at all layers, be it stadium authorities, youth sports complexes, rec centers, and/or global TV networks.
According to the analysis, some organizations, especially at the lower levels of sports, say they’ll be lucky to survive.
The low-wage service workers who support pro and college sports and are now unemployed take most of the hit.
The tax revenue that helps support local services such as police and firefighters and contributes to the quality of everyday life, will also take the loss which will eventually affect the aforementioned services communities.
Patrick Rishe, who directs the sports business program at Washington University, said: “As an economist, you stand back, you look at the carnage that’s taking place – dumbfounded, awestruck, mind-numbing.”
He added, “All of those phrases, they’re all relevant because we just have never seen anything on this scale.”
