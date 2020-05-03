Pakistan reaffirms its support for peace, stability – Afghanistan

Pakistan said Sunday that it will continue to support a “peaceful, stable and united” Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country has consistently emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, “Which we deem indispensable for peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

“We believe that the pursuit of sustained reduction in violence by all concerned parties is pivotal in advancing the cause of peace in Afghanistan,” the country MoFA said.

“The unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and the advent of the holy month of Ramzan further underscore the imperative of creating a conducive environment,” the statement added.

Pakistan also urges all Afghan parties and stakeholders to resolve political tensions in the country.

“An inclusive political dispensation would indeed help fortify the efforts that the Afghan nation needs at this critical time to effectively confront the challenges it faces,” the statement further noted.

“For its part, Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbors,” Pakistan highlighted.

It comes as the Afghan peace process has faced uncertainty amid political tensions between Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah is further troubled by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached to 2704 with 75 deaths and 345 recoveries.