Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2022)

Pakistan U19 team beat Afghanistan by 24 runs on Thursday to qualify for Quarter Finals in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in West Indies.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan U19s.

Afghan cricketers fought hard after Pakistan set a target of 240 runs in 50 overs. Bilal Sayedi smashed 42 runs off 81 balls including three boundaries and a six followed by Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai scoring 39 with the help of two boundaries and as many sixes.

For Pakistan, Awais and Qasim, Maaz Sadaqat bagged a wicket as the country managed to restrict Afghanistan to 215-9.

Abdul Faseeh and Mohammad Shehzad also played well for Pakistan by scoring 60 runs together for the second wicket partnership.

For Afghanistan, Izharulhaq Naveed took three wickets while Naveed Zadran and Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets each.

Afghanistan team had won its first match by 135 runs against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday night.

Afghanistan was bowled out for 200 runs in 38.2 overs with captain Suliman Safi smashing 62 runs off 76 balls.

Chasing a target of 201 runs, Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 65 in 20.5 overs.