Pakistan Prime Minister lands in Kabul, will meet with Ghani

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Kabul on Thursday and will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani where the two will discuss the Afghan peace process and other issues directly linked to bilateral ties.

This is Khan’s first visit to Afghanistan but is seen as an extension of the sustained engagement between the neighbors as they build cooperation across a range of fields.

The last time the two leaders met was in June last year during Ghani’s visit to Pakistan. They also met on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May last year. However Ghani and Khan have since had a number of telephone discussions.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Thursday that the delegation visiting Kabul would also include the foreign minister, adviser for commerce and investment, and senior officials.

“The prime minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani had last visited Pakistan in June 2019,” a foreign office statement read.

According to the statement the prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Ghani, delegation-level talks and a joint press conference.

“The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity,” the statement read.

In this context, besides the foreign minister’s regular exchanges with his Afghan counterpart, there have recently been important visits from Afghanistan to Pakistan of Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Speaker Afghan Wolesi Jirga Rahman Rahmani and Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoraini.

On August 31, 2020, the Second Review Session of the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) was held in Kabul.

As part of this process, and in the run-up to the prime minister’s forthcoming visit, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited Kabul from 16-18 November 2020.