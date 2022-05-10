Business
Pakistan Prime Minister issues ban on sugar export
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a total ban on the export of sugar on Monday and said action would be taken against anyone found to be hoarding or smuggling the commodity.
According to Pakistan media reports, this is in a bid to stabilise the price of sugar ice by making a higher amount of the commodity available in the domestic market.
“Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar,” Sharif tweeted.
“There will be strict action against smuggling and hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties.”
Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported that recently, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that during Imran Khan’s rule, the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and medicines had reached an all-time high.
According to her, within two weeks of taking over as prime minister, Sharif had brought relief to the people by bringing down sugar, ghee and wheat flour prices.
Business
Afghan authorities take delivery of another cash aid package
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, took delivery of another cash aid shipment of $32 million on Monday.
Officials from the bank took delivery of the package and immediately handed it over to a commercial bank, DAB officials confirmed.
This comes after Saturday’s shipment of the same amount.
Under the guidance of the United Nations, Afghanistan has received over $800 million in cash aid over the past few months.
After Monday’s delivery, the DAB said it welcomes “the entry of currency into the country in a principled and legal manner, and appreciate the humanitarian assistance, and call on the international community to engage with Afghanistan in other areas.”
According to the bank, the board of directors of Da Afghanistan Bank believe that humanitarian aid through the banking sector will create transparency and facilitate the delivery of aid to the people.
Afghanistan, which has had a US dollar driven economy over the past 20 years, has faced a serious cash crisis since the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government in August last year.
Business
Honey production increases in Nangarhar province
Nangarhar officials said this week that domestic honey production has increased this year, against last year, and that so far, 650 tons has been produced.
Beekeepers have said however that recent political developments and drought have affected their trade.
But officials at the Nangarhar Department of Agriculture say significant steps have been taken to address beekeepers’ problems.
Beekeepers in Nangarhar, like in other parts of the country, plant seasonal flowers for their bees. However, with fewer shrubs and flowers, due to drought, they have been forced to move their bees across the Durand Line into Pakistan, which they say has created problems for them.
They say they are made to pay taxes and in some cases bribes.
“If flowers are planted for us in the tropical parts of Afghanistan, we will not need to go to Pakistan,” said beekeeper Rahman Gul.
“Across the Durand Line, they take money from us as much as they can for each beehive,” he said.
But honey sellers in Jalalabad are happy and say that trade is improving daily after the change in the political system.
“We have different honey, but most people like Nangarhar honey,” said Ekhteyar Jan, a honey seller.
Officials from the Nangarhar Agriculture Department said honey is currently exported to different parts of the country, and that necessary measures have been taken to solve the problems of beekeepers.
Dr Zamir Behsudi, a representative of the Nangarhar Department of Agriculture, said: “Our honey production has increased compared to previous years and even our domestic honey has been exported to foreign countries. It still has a good market and demand and we have a plan for beekeepers to plant them flowers.”
Business
Saffron sector faces serious challenges amid decline in demand
Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock officials said this week that due to a decrease in demand for saffron, cultivation of this spice has dropped off significantly this year.
However, Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)
officials said they are taking serious steps to improve the situation and increase cultivation of the saffron crocus plant.
Chamber officials said that in the past two years, due to the COVID pandemic, and political developments, the saffron sector in Afghanistan has faced many challenges.
Officials warned that unless serious attention is paid to the cultivation and marketing of the country’s saffron, farmers will change to other crops.
“We now see that the global saffron market has improved but cultivation has declined. We hope that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock will take measures to keep this sector alive,” said Mirwais Hajizada, a chamber member.
On the other hand, MAIL officials said they are trying to grow saffron cultivation in the country and from now on, smuggling of saffron out of the country will be banned.
“We are working to expand saffron cultivation in the country, as well as to prevent the smuggling of saffron out of Afghanistan,” said Mesbahuddin Mostaeen, a ministry spokesman.
Economists say the development of the country’s agricultural sector could help end Afghanistan’s economic crisis, and called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to focus on developing this sector.
US to increase pressure on IEA if decisions on women, girls are not reversed
Biden unhappy with intel leaks on Ukraine, says White House
Pakistan Prime Minister issues ban on sugar export
Record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan, WFP warns in latest report
IEA forces rescue 13-year-old boy from kidnappers in Balkh
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
IEA scraps customs duties on incoming humanitarian aid
Afghanistan’s Railways Authority reviewing operating contracts
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
97% of Afghan population now facing food shortages: UN
-
Business4 days ago
Liquidity crisis at core of Afghanistan’s economic challenges: SIGAR
-
Latest News5 days ago
Number of child asylum seekers in EU soared in 2021, with many from Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
US gives 16 Mi-17 helicopters procured for Afghanistan to Ukraine: SIGAR
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA orders women to cover their faces in public
-
World4 days ago
Building collapse in China’s Changsha kills 53
-
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting new domestic one-day cricket tournament
-
COVID-194 days ago
COVID took 15 million lives globally, not the 5 million reported – WHO