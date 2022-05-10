Pakistan Prime Minister issues ban on sugar export

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2022)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a total ban on the export of sugar on Monday and said action would be taken against anyone found to be hoarding or smuggling the commodity.

According to Pakistan media reports, this is in a bid to stabilise the price of sugar ice by making a higher amount of the commodity available in the domestic market.

“Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar,” Sharif tweeted.

“There will be strict action against smuggling and hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties.”

Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported that recently, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that during Imran Khan’s rule, the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and medicines had reached an all-time high.

According to her, within two weeks of taking over as prime minister, Sharif had brought relief to the people by bringing down sugar, ghee and wheat flour prices.