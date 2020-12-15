Pakistan army chief meets with Khalilzad and Miller to discuss security

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan’s commander General Scott Miller on Monday to discuss regional security with the focus on the Afghan peace process.

Bajwa assured the US delegation of Pakistan’s continued support and thanked Khalilzad and Miller for supporting the peace process, the Pakistan army stated.

The US officials also thanked Pakistan for its efforts to facilitate the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.

This comes after Khalilzad on Monday called on the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and the Taliban’s team to resume talks as promised on January 5.

In a post on Twitter, Khalilzad stated that the need for a political settlement and an end to violence was urgent.

The two negotiating teams announced in Doha on Saturday that they were taking 20 days off to “consult on the agenda items. Tragically, the war continues. The need for a political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent,” Khalilzad tweeted.