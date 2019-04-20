Pakistan PM Says Will Not Give Advice to Afghanistan Anymore

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2019)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will not give advice to the Afghan government regarding peace and reconciliation anymore.

“Now I’m not giving any advice to the Afghan government, because it would call it interference,” Khan said while speaking at a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistani PM added that he will pray for peace in Afghanistan, reminding that it has been 40 years since Afghans have been suffering from war.

Recently, Imran Khan suggested formation of an interim government in Afghanistan for the sake of peace which drew strong reactions from Afghanistan.

The Afghan government summoned the Pakistani Embassy’s Counselor in Kabul, saying it is a clear interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish said on Saturday that war in his country will not end without sincere cooperation of Pakistan.

“Our neighboring countries, especially Pakistan can have a constructive role than other countries in the Afghan peace process. We are calling on the government of Pakistan to play its serious role and support an intra-Afghan dialogue,” VP Danish said.

This comes as the Afghan and U.S. governments have always blamed Pakistan for supporting the terrorist groups in Afghanistan. It is widely believed in Afghanistan that the long-lasting war and violence in Afghanistan will not end unless Pakistan stops its support for terrorist groups.