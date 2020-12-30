Pakistan PM reiterates support to peace and stability in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)

Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, Minister for Industry and Commerce met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations.

In the meeting, Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s “consistent support” to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Reiterating his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement,” Khan’s Office said in a statement.

Khan stressed the need for all sides to take measures for the reduction of violence leading to a ceasefire, the statement added.

He pointed out that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.

“The Prime Minister mentioned the Trans-Afghan railway line project, “Mazar-e-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar,” and highlighted Pakistan’s support to Uzbekistan’s efforts to secure financing for the project. In this regard, he mentioned that he had signed Joint Appeal Letter addressed to the Heads of various International Financial Institutions (IFIs) by Heads of State/Government of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the Afghan Commerce Minister conveyed the greetings of President Ashraf Ghani and highlighted the progress made on matters related to transit and bilateral trade.

Ghoryani appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process and affirmed Afghanistan’s desire for enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries.

This comes as an Afghan delegation led by Ghoryani is on a five-day visit to Pakistan for the 8th meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA).