World
Pakistan PM Khan ousted in vote of no-confidence
Pakistan’s lower house of parliament on Sunday (April 9) voted in favour of removing Prime Minister Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the opposition and Khan’s ruling party that started on Saturday morning (April 8).
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, the house speaker said, making it a majority vote. There were just a few legislators of Khan’s ruling party present for the process.
The vote means Khan will no longer hold office and the country’s lower house will now elect a new prime minister and government.
The 69-year-old, who steered Pakistan to cricket World Cup victory in 1992, came to power in 2018 after rallying the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected on the world stage.
But the firebrand nationalist’s fame and charisma may not be enough to keep him in power. He could not deliver on all of his lofty promises and failed to avert an economic decline partly sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opposition has said it wants early elections, but only after delivering a political defeat to Khan and passing legislation it says is required to ensure the next polls are free and fair. Pakistan’s election commission said on Thursday the earliest it could hold the ballot was October.
World
California woman wins $10m after accidentally buying wrong lottery ticket
A woman accidentally bought the wrong lottery ticket while purchasing the ticket from an automatic machine – only to discover she had hit the jackpot and scooped a whopping $10m prize.
California TV station KABC reported that LaQuedra Edwards was at a Vons supermarket in the city of Tarzana when she put $40 into a vending machine.
She described how “some rude person” bumped into her as she was selecting her options and she ended up mistakenly purchasing a $30 ticket.
“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards said in a statement released by the California Lottery.
She then returned to her car, scratched off the ticket and discovered she had won a gigantic sum of money. “I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket] and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said.
According to the statement, Edwards plans on buying a house and setting up a charity organization.
World
Britain’s PM pledges more sanctions and arms during surprise visit to Kyiv
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, pledged tighter sanctions on Russia and offered President Volodymyr Zelensky more defensive arms during a surprise visit to the country’s capital Kyiv on Saturday.
At a meeting shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital, the two leaders cemented the close ties they have nurtured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Reuters reported.
The move caps weeks of lobbying by Johnson to meet Zelensky.
“We have to exert even more pressure on the Russian Federation, to exert pressure through supporting Ukraine. In defending itself, we have to exert pressure in the form of sanctions, and I’m grateful to the United Kingdom that continues and intensifies the sanctions and also provides a significant support of Ukraine by reinforcing our defence capacities. The other democratic Western countries should follow the example of the United Kingdom,” Zelensky said.
Johnson replied: “Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia.”
He added that the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons, Reuters reported.
World
Pakistani court jails Islamist Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years
A Pakistani court has jailed Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, founder of the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a deadly 2008 attack in India, for 31 years in connection with terrorism financing, court documents showed.
Saeed was found guilty of multiple breaches in two cases but it was not immediately clear how much jail time the new verdict would entail given his current incarceration and the fact that his sentences run concurrently.
“The sentences awarded to convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed run concurrently of this case and of previously awarded, if any,” a the court said in an order, dated April 7, that was seen by Reuters on Friday.
Saeed, founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, is already in jail having been found guilty on multiple similar charges in 2020.
Saeed has been arrested and released several times over the past decade. He denies any involvement with militancy, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which gunmen who slipped into Mumbai by boat from Pakistan killed 160 people, including Americans.
The United States offered a reward of $10 million for information leading to his conviction.
The latest sentencing comes as Pakistan tries to avoid blacklisting by the global dirty money watchdog the Financial Action Task Force, which judges a country’s ability to combat illicit financing, including to militant organisations.
Pakistan has been on the watchdog’s “grey list” since 2018.
India has repeatedly demanded that Saeed be handed over for trial for his suspected role in the Mumbai attack but Pakistan has refused to do so.
India has not commented on Saeed’s new prison sentence but late on Friday it declared his son, Hafiz Talha Saeed, a “terrorist” under its Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
India said Talha Saeed, a cleric living in the Pakistani city of Lahore, had been actively involved in recruitment, funding, planning and execution of attacks in India and on Indian interests in Afghanistan.
“The central government believes that Hafiz Talha Saeed is involved in terrorism and he should be notified as a terrorist under the said Act,” the Indian government said in a notification.
India has for decades accused old rival Pakistan of supporting Islamist militants in attacks on Indian targets throughout the region. Pakistan denies that and accuses India of supporting separatist rebels in Pakistan.
