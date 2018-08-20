Pakistan PM Imran Khan Stresses Greater Ties Between Regional Countries

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2018 7:03 pm)

Newly sworn-in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in first address to his nation said developments need greater relations among the neighboring and regional countries.

“I have talked to the neighboring countries. Pakistan and other countries need peace and stability. Pakistan should have its great ties with other countries,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan, 65, was sworn in as Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister at a simple ceremony in Islamabad on Aug 18.

In the meantime, the members of Lower House Foreign Relations Commission are said to believe that Pakistan seeks its interests and the change in its system would not have any impact on relations of the two countries.

“Imran Khan did not have any proper policy toward Afghanistan before become Prime Minister, but after winning in the election, he talks about peace and cooperation with the Afghan people,” Sayed Ali Kazemi said.

However, other political analysts say Pakistan has an action policy and the relations of countries would not change until Pakistan changes its interests.

This comes as, felicitating Afghanistan on its 99th Independence Day, Pakistani PM Imran Khan Sunday said that he is looking forward to engage with Kabul for promoting peace, stability and for the prosperity of the two countries.

In his letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Imran Khan said; “I look forward to sustained high-level engagement with your government both to promote peace and stability as well as to create a conducive environment for long-term economic development and prosperity of our two nations.”

The prime minister has conveyed sincere wishes and prayers of the people of Pakistan to the Afghan brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.