Pakistan PM Abbasi to Visit Kabul Next Week

(Last Updated On: March 29, 2018 5:43 pm)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Afghan capital Kabul next week, April 06, officials confirmed Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Kabul, Javid Faisal, the Chief Executive Office’s Deputy Spokesman said during the visit, Pakistani PM will have a meeting with Afghan government officials on building mutual trust for sustainable peace.

Javid Faisal said that the government will ask Pakistani officials to implement the commitments being made in fight against terrorism in the country.

According to Chief Executive Office, the government would also call for joint efforts to ease the threats from terrorism facing Afghanistan and the region.

Referring to recent international conference in the capital of Uzbekistan, Faisal said that the Tashkent meeting was the most important meeting on Afghanistan after Kabul Process conference held last month.

The visit of Abbasi to Afghan capital comes after President Ashraf Ghani officially extended an invitation to the PM of the neighbouring country, during the meeting with Pakistani delegation led by the country’s National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua in Kabul this month.