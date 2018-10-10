Pakistan Pledge Unprecedented Cooperation in Afghan Peace Process

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2018)

The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has met with top Pakistani officials to seek the neighboring country’s help in bringing the Taliban to the negotiation table.

Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on October 9 from neighboring Afghanistan. His tour of the region will also include stops in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting with the US envoy, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Islamabad welcomes the US efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister further added that Pakistan will continue playing its role to find a political solution to the Afghan issue.

Qureshi had also reiterated Pakistan’s pledge for supporting peace in Afghanistan, to which Khalilzad responded by saying he, too, wishes to work with Islamabad for the joint goal of stability.

However, Afghan officials stressed that the negotiation process with Pakistan should be carried out with seriousness and vigilance.

Washington and Kabul have both repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing safe havens for Taliban insurgents, a claim Islamabad has denied and countered with charges that its own insurgents have found sanctuary in Afghanistan.