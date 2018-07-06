Pakistan Played Key Role in Afghanistan’s Eid Ceasefire: Zakhilwal

(Last Updated On: July 06, 2018 3:06 pm)

Pakistan played a key role in a three-day ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban group to allow the country to celebrate the holy festival of Eid peacefully, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Islamabad said.

“The recent cease-fire … I should acknowledge that Pakistan did have a role to play in that. We are grateful for that,” said Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, during a daylong conference organized by Islamabad based think tank the Jinnah Institute.

According to VoA, Zakhilwal also thanked Pakistan in advance for what he said would be the country’s role if the cease-fire became permanent.

The Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire with Afghan government forces coinciding with Eid holidays, days after a unilateral ceasefire was ordered by the government.

It was the Taliban’s first ceasefire since the government they ran was toppled by the 2001 US-led invasion.

The Taliban said it would stop all offensive operations during the holiday, except against foreign forces.