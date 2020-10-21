Business
Pakistan parliament to host trade and investment forum for Afghans
Pakistan’s National Assembly will host a Pakistan-Afghanistan trade and economic forum next week to enhance bilateral relations and find ways to overcome transit and trade challenges.
The two-day seminar in Islamabad will include a 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and representatives from Afghanistan’s trade and investment community.
Pakistan’s The News reported delegates attending from Pakistan will include political leaders, academics, investors, and traders.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the opening ceremony of the conference on October 26 and a video message from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be telecast during the event.
The seminar is being viewed as a positive sign of change and a way to overcome issues faced by traders and investors in both countries and will also open new avenues of political and parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said Sunday he held a “valuable” virtual meeting with Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on a number of issues including that of permanent transmission of electricity to Afghanistan.
Atmar said they also discussed holding a joint economic commission, opening the Khaf-Herat railway line, setting preferential tariffs on importing electricity, custom tariffs, and expanding trade.
“We are committed to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country Iran,” Atmar tweeted.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said the Iranian energy minister emphasized his country’s support for cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in the field of energy production and transmission.
Last month, a delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy traveled to Afghanistan to strengthen relations and discuss joint ventures in the electricity sector.
Afghanistan currently imports electricity from neighboring Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
Iran exports over $1 billion in goods through Dogharoon to Afghanistan
Iran has exported over $1 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan, through Dogharoon Special Economic Zone, over the past six months.
From March 20, the value of exports has increased by 33 percent compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.
Mohammad Rostami, head of the Dogharoon economic zone, said thousands of trucks transported the goods to Afghanistan through Herat province.
He said construction material and food products were among the goods that transitted through the economic zone.
Afghanistan in turn exported $2.5 million worth of goods to Iran.
