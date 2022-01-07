Latest News
Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Kabul over border fencing issue
Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf would visit Afghanistan amid tensions along the border between the two countries.
Pakistani media reported that a meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), chaired by Pakistani National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser took the decision.
“A senior delegation of Pakistani officials, headed by the NSA, is scheduled to visit Afghanistan soon for further engagement with the Afghan government on all assistance-related prospects,” Pakistani National Assembly said.
Pakistan, so far, has not announced the date for Yusuf’s visit. A Pakistani official, however, has told Dawn newspaper that the visit would probably take place from January 17-18.
“We will finalize the delegation in a couple of days and then decide the date,” the official said quoted by Dawn.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan were raised after the Afghan border forces broke sections of the new border fence being erected by Pakistan along the Durand Line this week.
The two countries, however, emphasized resolving the issue through diplomatic channels.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi stated in a tweet that the Islamic Emirate hopes to resolve the problem through “understanding, dialogue, and good neighborliness”, and that they will discuss the issue with Pakistan.
The Pakistani military, meanwhile, said Wednesday that the fencing project along the Durand Line with Afghanistan will continue despite issues raised in recent weeks.
Pakistan began fencing off the border with Afghanistan in summer 2017. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that 94% of the border fence has been completed and that work on the remaining section continues.
“We are totally focused, and under the western border management regime, the work that is underway will be completed sometime soon,” Iftikhar said.
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
India has delivered the third batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the country.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the consignment consisted of two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.
According to the statement, the assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
The statement noted that India stands committed to continuing “our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.”
In recent weeks, India had donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated that the IEA was grateful for India’s assistance.
India, meanwhile, said that it will send more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and food grains to Afghanistan in the upcoming weeks.
IEA orders forces to respect people’s privacy
Officials from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice ordered their forces to respect people’s privacy and not to check individual mobile phones.
Ministry officials warned that it was an offense for forces to invade people’s privacy and said action will be taken against them if they break the rules.
A spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) assured the people that anyone who breeches their privacy will be punished.
“We assure people that anyone who harasses the people, legal action will be taken against him,” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
Military analysts meanwhile said the IEA’s move was a positive step.
“It is a good step, the IEA forces should implement it,” said Sarwar Naizai, a military analyst.
Residents of Kabul meanwhile welcomed the IEA’s order and said sometimes IEA forces harass people late at night.
“It is a new system, it needs reforms, it is a good step. We trust that it will help people,” said Inham, a student.
“IEA can implement the order, it is a good step,” said Ziaulhaq, a resident of Kabul.
The IEA has also been widely criticized over women’s rights but said they are working on mechanisms to resolve the issue of education and work for women. They said they are committed to ensuring women’s rights based on the principles of Sharia Law.
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Following an investigation into prisoners by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar, 50 inmates were released from the local prison.
The prisoners, who had been held on criminal charges, were released following a probe by a prisons regulatory administration delegation.
The head of the delegation, Mawolavi Abdulhadi Mali Akhundzada, said the prisoners were found to have been innocent.
He also said the department will continue to review all prisoners around the country and that those found to be innocent will be released.
The delegation have already carried out assessments in Ghazni and Zabul prisons.
“We have met with the officials. We have met with the officials of this prison. We have visited the prisoners. We have checked the files of the prisoners. We are in contact with the judge, the prosecutor, the criminal investigation director, and told all of them that the cases of these people should be investigated.
“So if they are not guilty, they should be released, and if they are guilty, must go to prison. And thanks to the relevant officials after assessing the prisoners files more than 50 prisoners have been released so far,” said Mawolavi Akhundzada.
Prisoners freed welcomed the move and said they hope the assessment process continues and that other innocent people are released.
“I came to the prison on the basis of a crime but I was found innocent. I am very happy that the delegation from the center came here,” said Nawed Ahmad, a released prisoner.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) caretaker cabinet appointed a team to inspect prisons and detention centers in order to release “innocent” detainees as soon as possible.
The decision was made at the 17th meeting of the IEA leader’s cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of the IEA Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
A statement issued by the IEA on Tuesday stated that the purpose of the delegation was to carry out the orders of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the IEA’s supreme leader.
