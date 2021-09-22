Sport
Pakistan minister says threat to NZ cricket team originated in India
A threat to New Zealand’s cricket team that prompted them to call off a tour of Pakistan came in an email that originated in India, Pakistan’s information Minister said on Wednesday.
New Zealand’s cricket squad arrived home on Wednesday after abandoning their tour of Pakistan last week citing a security threat. New Zealand Cricket said they were aware of a “specific and credible” threat but did not give details, Reuters reported.
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the threat had come via an email.
“This email was generated from India through a VPN showing the location of Singapore,” Chaudhry told reporters in Pakistan’s capital.
India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nuclear-armed neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan and India regularly blame each other for acts of violence, charges each government denies.
Chaudhry added that the West Indies team, due to arrive in December, had also been sent a threat that he said was fake.
Shunned by all after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, Pakistan have been trying to woo back top international teams.
New Zealand’s withdrawal dealt a massive blow to Pakistan’s hopes of staging regular international cricket, with England subsequently calling off their men’s and women’s tours.
Latest News
3 national snooker team players off to good start in world champs
Afghanistan’s National Snooker Team has gotten off to a good start in this year’s Six-Red World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
National team member Raees Khan Sindzai won his first match against his opponent from Ukraine ending with a score of 5-4.
Sindzai also defeated his Iraqi rival 5-4 in his second match and his next game will be against Bahrain.
Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, another Afghan team member, beat his Egyptian rival 5-0 but lost his second match to his Belgian opponent, 4-5.
His third game will be against Palestine.
The Six-Red World Championships comes just days after the three team members took part in the Asian Snooker Championships, which were also held in Doha.
The tournaments are part of three major billiards and snooker events – including the GCC Billiards and Snooker tournament – organised by the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation.
It is the first time a country hosts these three major championships in succession, separated by only a few days.
The competitions started with the Asian championship from September 12 to 16, then the Six-Red World Championship from September 17 to 21. This championship will be followed by the GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship from September 22 to 28.
President of the International Snooker Federation and Executive Director of the Qatar Federation, Mubarak Al Khayarin, described Qatar’s hosting of the World and Asian Championships as a great challenge, especially after stopping nearly two years of activity due to the repercussions of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Qatar’s The Peninsula reported.
Sport
Afghan women’s soccer team arrives in Pakistan
Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team has arrived in neighbouring Pakistan, the information minister in Islamabad said on Tuesday, as questions linger over the status of female athletes under Islamic Emirate rule.
“We welcome Afghanistan women football team, they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan,” said Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s information minister, in a Tweet, adding they were received by a representative of the Pakistan Football Federation.
Chaudhry gave no details and it was not immediately clear how many players had entered the country and what their plans were.
An Islamic Emirate official last week told Australian broadcaster SBS that he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket because it was “not necessary” and would be against Islam.
“Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed,” SBS quoted the deputy head of the Islamic Emirate’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, as saying.
Latest News
Afghan snooker player on winning streak at Asian championships
Afghanistan has won the first two of its matches in the ACBS 36th Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2021.
Afghan snooker player Raees Khan Sindzai won his first match against his rival from Bahrain with a score of 4-0.
He also defeated his Lebanese opponent in his second match, ending on the same score.
Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, another Afghan team member beat his Syrian rival 4-1.
Qatar is hosting the ACBS 36th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2021, which has brought together snooker players from 60 countries.
Afghanistan’s team is made up of three contestants – Raees Khan Sindzai, Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, and Nader Rohani.
Russia, China, Pakistan envoys meet with IEA on recognizing govt
IEA names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
At UN Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy,’ not Cold War
Pakistan minister says threat to NZ cricket team originated in India
Melbourne rocked by rare 6.0 magnitude earthquake
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Sola: Convening of UN General Assembly discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate calls on international community to recognize the IEA government
Morning News Show: ISIS-K attacks in Nangarhar discussed
Sola: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Daesh claims responsibility for Nangarhar explosions
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
-
COVID-194 days ago
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 226.8 mln, death toll tops 4.66 mln: WHO
-
Latest News4 days ago
Regional powers urge US to engage with Islamic Emirate
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad confirms Qatar plane carrying Americans leaves Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
40 suspects arrested in connection with Nangarhar explosions
-
Latest News3 days ago
Female teachers concerned about their future
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF welcomes move to reopen schools but concerned about girls
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul municipality drawing up service plans, order removal of T-walls