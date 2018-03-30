Pakistan Hands Over Dossier to Afghanistan on Terrorist Acts

(Last Updated On: March 30, 2018 6:18 pm)

Pakistan has handed over a dossier to the Afghan embassy, containing evidence that fugitive militants are using the neighboring country for terrorist attacks against Pakistani security and civilian targets.

The dossier contained evidence of the involvement of Afghanistan-based terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the suicide bombing at a Pakistan Army unit in Swat.

It also carried the evidence of the presence of TTP, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) and other terrorist groups’ hideouts in Afghan territory.

Pakistani government urged the Afghan government to take effective action against terrorist hideouts from where they have been financing, planning and undertaking cross-border terrorist attacks on Pakistani military posts, cities and towns.

However, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that the Afghan government fights terrorist without considering a difference.

“We always fight against terrorist in our country and it is not important that where they are from. Pakistan itself is a terrorist center,” said Muhammad Radmanish, acting spokesman of MoD.

This comes as Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will pay a visit to Afghanistan next week and will hold talks with Afghan officials.