Pakistan grants extension to India to deliver aid to Afghanistan
Pakistan has decided to grant a two month extension to India for the transportation overland of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman said the extension was granted “as a manifestation of their sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan”.
This comes after India recently requested an extension to transport the 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life saving medicines to Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border.
Pakistan approved a request by India in November to transport the aid via road, across Pakistan.
IEA officials visit victims of Pakistani airstrikes, deny existence of TTP
The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense, Mali Khan, visited families of victims of Pakistani airstrikes in Khost on Monday and said they have strengthened Afghanistan’s borders with more troops, weapons and equipment.
The Ministry of Defense says that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces are ready to defend their country against any threat and that there is no power in the region or in the world to fight these forces.
At the same time, the IEA’s spokesman denies the presence of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) in Afghanistan.
He also said IEA forces are defending Afghanistan and that the tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.
During the visit Khan urged the families of victims to be patient but said no military order has been given in terms of responding to the airstrikes.
Khan, however, says Afghanistan’s borders have been strengthened with more troops, weapons and equipment.
“Forces, weapons and other equipment have reached the border, no power can oppose the forces of the Islamic Emirate, I assure you that as in the past you lived in peace, from now on live in peace,” he said.
At the same time, the IEA’s spokesman has denied the presence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, but did say there could be problems in the mountainous and remote areas.
Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are defending Afghanistan and that tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.
“We do not admit the existence of TTP, we do not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country or threaten our territory against Pakistan. Even if there are problems in difficult mountainous areas, they should be resolved jointly, not by bombing and attacks,” said Mujahid.
This comes after at least 47 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes and rocket attacks in Kunar and Khost provinces on Friday night.
Pakistan claims it has carried out attacks against Pakistani Taliban insurgent centers that threaten its security and stability from Afghanistan, as well as because of sniper attacks by the group that attack Pakistani troops from Afghanistan.
Passport department to only issue passports valid for 10 years
Afghanistan’s Passport Directorate said Monday it hopes to reduce overcrowding at its offices and will issue passports from now on that are valid for ten years.
In the past, applicants could apply for a passport valid for either five or ten years.
According to the directorate, this applies to all passport holders over the age of 15.
However, minors, under the age of 15, will be issued five-year passports.
The fee for a five-year passport was 5,500 afghanis and for a ten-year passport was 11,000 afghanis.
35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March
UNICEF Afghanistan said Sunday that in March it treated more than 35,700 children for severe acute malnutrition.
“We aim to reach 1.1 million by the end of the year,” UNICEF tweeted.
According to UNICEF, it estimates that in 2022, 3.2 million children in Afghanistan will suffer from acute malnutrition.
One million severely malnourished children are at risk of death if we cannot take immediate action, UNICEF said.
