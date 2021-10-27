World
Pakistan gets $4.2 billion in assistance from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide a $4.2 billion lifeline to Pakistan on an annual basis in cash assistance and oil on deferred payments, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.
“Saudi Arabia would deposit $3 billion cash in the State Bank of Pakistan and also provide $1.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments,” the information minister told The Express Tribune.
Saudi Arabia extended a similar package valued at $6 billion in October 2018 to Pakistan.
This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from a three-day trip to the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide financial assistance to Pakistan amid a delay by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in releasing the next loan tranche amounting to $1 billion.
The Tribune reported it was not immediately clear whether the government has arranged funds from Saudi Arabia as an alternative to the IMF programme since it was not in need of cash assistance from a friendly country at this stage, as the country’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $17.5 billion.
Featured
Afghanistan demolishes Scotland by 130 runs in World Cup match
Afghanistan thrashed Scotland in their first T20 Super 12 World Cup match in Sharjah on Monday night, after Mujeeb Ur Rahman propelled Afghanistan to a commanding 130-run victory.
Among the flood of social media messages congratulating the team on their win was one from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid who said in a tweet: “Congratulations to all Afghans on the victory of the Afghan team in the ongoing World Cup Twenty20.
“Congratulations to the team and wish them more success in the future,” he tweeted.
Other senior IEA members, including Anas Haqqani also congratulated the team.
Afghanistan’s spinners ripped through Scotland’s batting line-up as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and company spun their side to a 130-run win in Sharjah, Afghanistan’s biggest margin of victory in T20 internationals.
Youngster Mujeeb was the star of the show with the ball, taking three in an over and finishing with a five-for, the best ever return for a bowler on T20 World Cup debut.
Earlier Najibullah Zadran top-scored with a sparkling 59 as his side reached 190/4, Afghanistan’s highest T20 World Cup score.
Afghanistan got off to a fast start after winning the toss and opting to bat, with openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad finding the boundary repeatedly in a 54-run partnership through the Powerplay.
Zazai’s dangerous knock came to an abrupt end at the midway point of the Afghanistan innings, as he failed to connect well with a swipe across the line and was bowled by Mark Watt for 44 off 30.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najib picked up where the openers left off, with the teenager Gurbaz in sparkling form, hitting four sixes in his 46 off 37.
Gurbaz’s aggressive knock was finally halted by Josh Davey in the penultimate over, but Najib and skipper Mohammad Nabi went big at the death, with the captain hitting 11 off just four balls.
And Najib fell to the final ball of the innings, caught on the boundary for 59 off just 34 balls.
Left-arm spinner Watt finished the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, with his wicket coming at the cost of just 23 runs in four overs, with Safyaan Sharif also impressive with 2-33.
Scotland’s chase got off to a lightning start as George Munsey reverse swept Nabi for four off the second ball, reverse sweeping for six the very next delivery.
But Scotland’s hopes of reaching the daunting 191 to win all but disappeared in the fourth over, when Mujeeb removed Kyle Coetzer and Calum MacLeod in consecutive deliveries, before picking up Richie Berrington with the last ball of the over.
Scotland were five wickets down before Rashid Khan even got the ball in his hand, and the Afghanistan talisman bagged his first wicket with his third delivery, trapping Michael Leask plumb in front.
The magnificent Mujeeb finished with figures of 5/20 off his four overs, while Rashid rounded it off in style, taking 4/9 off just 14 balls, ICC reported.
World
Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord caught
The man Colombia describes as the world’s most dangerous drug trafficker told security forces: “You beat me” when he was captured during an operation this weekend, the government said on Sunday, pledging to extradite him swiftly to the United States.
Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as Otoniel, was caught by Colombia’s armed forces during an operation in a rural area of Colombia’s Uraba region, Antioquia province, which involved more than 500 members of Colombia’s special forces and 22 helicopters, officials said on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Otoniel is accused of exporting hundreds of tonnes of cocaine each year, while President Ivan Duque said after the arrest he is also responsible for killing police officers, recruiting minors and sexually abusing children.
Colombia’s government will file a petition on Monday with the Andean country’s Supreme Court to extradite Otoniel to the United States, Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz told Reuters on Sunday, adding the process could take four weeks to complete.
“Extradition awaits all those who commit international crimes,” Defense Minister Diego Molano told journalists in Necocli, close to where Otoniel, 50, was captured, Reuters reported.
Colombia had offered a reward of up to 3 billion pesos (about $800,000) for information concerning Otoniel’s whereabouts, while the U.S. government had put up a reward of $5 million for help locating him.
Both rewards will be paid, Molano said, while describing Otoniel as “the worst kind” of criminal.
World
Turkey to expel US envoy and nine others: Erdogan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.
Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey’s NATO allies and the expulsions, if carried out, would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan’s 19 years in power, Reuters reported.
Kavala, a contributor to numerous civil society groups, has been in prison for four years, charged with financing nationwide protests in 2013 and with involvement in a failed coup in 2016. He has remained in detention while his latest trial continues, and denies the charges.
In a joint statement on Monday, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States called for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala’s case, and for his “urgent release”.
They were summoned by the foreign ministry, which called the statement irresponsible.
“I gave the necessary order to our foreign minister and said what must be done: These 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata (undesirable) at once. You will sort it out immediately,” Erdogan said in a speech in the northwestern city of Eskisehir.
The US and French embassies and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.
A US State Department spokesperson said it was aware of the reports and was seeking clarity from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
IEA faces serious challenges that need to be addressed: Mullah Yaqoob
Iran urges support for Afghanistan to ward off threat of terrorism
IEA eager for dialogue with the world: China’s Wang Yi
Tahawol: IEA officials’ trips to other countries discussed
Zerbena: Private sector’s role in economic crisis discussed
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Tahawol: IEA officials’ trips to other countries discussed
Zerbena: Private sector’s role in economic crisis discussed
Tahawool: IEA efforts for recognition discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan ongoing economic crisis discussed
Zerbena: Role of overland transport’s in economy discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden approves $976 million for refugees in US including Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
US claims it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike
-
Latest News5 days ago
Torkham crossing opens to trucks and visa holders
-
Sport4 days ago
Super 12 stage kicks off in T20 World Cup 2021
-
Latest News3 days ago
MoD to form a new, independent national army
-
Latest News2 days ago
EU hoping to reopen Kabul diplomatic mission within a month
-
Business4 days ago
Saffron producers appeal for global exports to resume
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry