Pakistan Frees another Key Taliban Leader

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2018)

Pakistan on Monday released two more senior Afghan Taliban leaders Mullah Abdul Samad Sani, a U.S. designated insurgent who served as the Afghan Central Bank governor during the Talibans’ rule in the late 1990s, and a lower-ranking commander named Salahuddin.

According to Pakistan’s local media, the Taliban officials who spoke on condition of anonymity have confirmed the released of their senior leaders.

Mullah Abdul Samad Sani was arrested in 2016 along with Suleman Agha in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

This comes after Zalmay Khalilzad the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, revisited Kabul and the region countries, in what it could be a part of American efforts to revive peace talks with the Taliban.

Immediately there was no comment from the Pakistani government.

As a part of Afghan reconciliation process, Pakistan also released Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban insurgent group only two weeks ago; it meant to be a step toward peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militants.

Pakistan freed nearly 40 Afghan Taliban leaders in 2013 and early 2014 on the request of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai to encourage them to join the peace process. However, none of the freed Taliban representatives had joined the reconciliation process or ensuing talks with the Afghan government.