Pakistan FM Phones Afghan Counterpart to Condole Loss of Lives in Kandahar Shooting

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani to condole the death of senior government officials in a shooting in Kandahar yesterday.

The death senior officials included Kandahar police chief Gen. Raziq and the provincial intelligence chief Gen. Momin Hussian Khail.

According to a statement released from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Qurashi said that he, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the attack.

In his turn, Rabbani said that the assassination of Gen. Raziq and his colleagues has raised questions and that the government has launched an investigation into the incident.

Rabbani stressed that the attack took place ahead of the elections and it indicates that “terrorists” are attempting to challenge this process. He said the government won’t allow them to succeed.

The foreign minister also said the Taliban whose leaders are in Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack, therefore, Kabul urges Islamabad to cooperate in “identifying the perpetrators of the incident”.