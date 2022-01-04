Latest News
Pakistan FM concedes discord exists with IEA over border fence
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday Islamabad would continue fencing the border with Afghanistan while hoping that contentious issues would be resolved with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities through diplomatic channels.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Qureshi said: “We have erected the fence and we will continue to fence the border.”
Dawn News reported that there have been reports of IEA forces trying to prevent workers from erecting fences.
It was the first time for the foreign minister to publicly acknowledge the differences with the IEA over the border fence.
Pakistan started fencing the 2,600-km-long porous border with Afghanistan in the summer of 2017. The Ashraf Ghani government also remained opposed to fencing and on multiple occasions, the issue led to deadly military clashes between the two sides.
Afghans oppose border fence primarily because they do not accept the Durand Line separating Pakistan and Afghanistan as the international border.
The IEA has, meanwhile, publicly maintained an anti-fencing stance, saying it divides the Pashtuns living on both sides of the border.
Foreign Minister Qureshi said the matter was being pursued with the IEA. “We are not silent. … We will resolve these irritants through diplomatic means,” he said.
Activists call on IEA to ease media restrictions
Media activists and members of the industry on Monday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift restrictions on the media and to support the inclusion of women in the industry.
Speaking at an event, media workers highlighted the need for restrictions to be curbed.
“At first they (women) were not allowed to work in the media. Their numbers have decreased slowly. Shortage of money has caused Sahar radio to close,” said Freshta Karimi, head of Radio Sahar.
“Women’s participation (in the media) in Jawzjan province is restricted by the Islamic Emirate. Every program has to be checked by the Islamic Emirate, and women are not allowed [to work in the media],” said Mohammad Rasoul, head of Armaghan radio in Jawzjan.
“Islamic Emirate should decrease taxes [on radio stations] and should help us to get electricity,” said Angar, head of Paigham radio.
This comes after dozens of media organizations closed after the takeover of the country by the IEA in mid-August. The media outlets were largely forced to close because of a lack of funds.
IEA officials meanwhile urged media representatives to stop programs that contradict IEA policy.
“Media in the Islamic government should operate like a religious school, and should act as a center for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice,” said Mawlawi Mansour, a senior member of the IEA.
“Freedom of speech should not undermine national unity and national identification, [we should] understand Afghanistan’s situation,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.
This comes after the Afghan Journalists Association announced recently that 70 percent of journalists have lost their jobs and 70 percent of media organizations have closed due to financial problems.
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
Residents of the village of Balasour in Iran found two children next to their mother’s body on the border between Iran and Turkey, foreign media outlets reported.
Several Iranian and Turkish media outlets, including CNN Turk and Iranwire, quoted officials as saying that an Afghan woman who had tried to enter Turkey illegally died of cold but her two children aged eight and nine survived.
Footage released from this rural area also shows two young children, a girl and a boy, in a state of despair due to heavy snow and cold, and locals giving them hot water and food, RFE/RL reported.
According to RFE/RL the Turkish province of Van confirmed the death of the Afghan refugee woman in a statement on Sunday evening.
The statement said: “On January 1, reports of the death of a mother with her two children were made available in border areas while trying to enter Turkey via Iran. The woman’s children were rescued by locals.”
“It was later revealed that the death took place outside Turkey in Iranian territory in the village of Balasour. This village is located near the Turkish border. The body of this woman and her two living children were handed over to Iranian soldiers by local authorities.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry and the Afghan Embassy in Iran have not yet commented on the incident.
Snow, rainfall and flash floods forecast across Afghanistan for next two days
The Afghan Meteorological Department has warned that widespread snow and rain was expected to fall across a number of provinces in the country from Monday, and that flash floods could occur in places.
The department said in a statement that snow and rain are expected in 32 provinces. The only two provinces that look set to remain dry are Baghlan and Kunduz.
According to the statement, the conditions are expected to last throughout the day and into Tuesday.
The Meteorological Department of Afghanistan said they expect up to 50mm of rain in various parts of the country and the same amount of snow. Kabul can also expect snow for the next two days.
Meanwhile, Kabul residents started their day Monday wrapped up against the chill as snow started falling across the city early morning.
Earlier, Obaidullah Obaid, head of the Salang Pass Maintenance Department, told RFE / RL that snowfall and intermittent storms had started in Salang on Friday night and would continue for several days.
Obaid also said that the Salang Highway was closed to trucks.
Officials at the Ministry of Public Works have said the Bamiyan-Kabul and Ghor highways have been closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall.
According to the ministry, heavy snowfall has been reported in most provinces of the country, including Kabul.
